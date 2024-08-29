"He still would fire anybody in the NBA": Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony once discussed his dad's timeless court skills even after retirement 

Kiyan Anthony's overall game has grown significantly in the last year and he has become a more confident, skilled and team-oriented player. While the regularity of competitive games has definitely helped the 17-year-old, a lot of impact comes from the influence of his father, Carmelo Anthony.

Alongside long-term game plans for Kiyan, Melo has been a staple in the gym for working out alongside him. Moreover, when their workout sessions turned into heated one-on-one battles, the 40-year-old was able to torch up the rim like in his playing days.

"People think retirement is like 60-year-old retiring just to sit down in their better old days," Anthony said in Overtime's 'Evolution' series in 2023. "Even when he's on the court he would still fire anybody in the NBA," he added. (12:20)

Kiyan Anthony's praise for Melo was prompted by a fun competition between the father-son duo. As Carmelo Anthony set himself up to make a seated-half-court shot, the 17-year-old voiced his lack of belief.

Anthony confidently claimed that he had been making these shots before social media and proceeded to nail one right after. After giving his dad his props, Anthony got into a heated one-on-one session with him.

Kiyan Anthony has a lot more to learn from Carmelo Anthony

Kiyan Anthony displayed signs of being a sniper like his father throughout last year’s EYBL tourney. Moreover, he replicated the same in during the Peach Jam week, scoring 40 points on more than 70% shooting against the Mac Irvin Fire.

However, there’s more to what the youngster wants to replicate from his father’s game. He shared his admiration of Carmelo Anthony’s ability to play bully ball in a "Podcast P" episode, recorded before his trip to Japan.

"A lot of stars just got like one-dimensional like just could shoot or is bouncy, could dunk on somebody but like he was shooting and then body bumping into the basket. I feel like that's just, a lot of people don't got that," Anthony said.

Even when he nails the footwork behind Melo’s unique skill, Kiyan Anthony will have to wait a few years before cultivating highlights of his own. Melo had a 6-foot-8 frame to leverage against defenders. while Kiyan is 6-foot-4 and still in his growing years.

