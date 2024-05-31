“He just does winning sh*t” - College hoops analyst sees glimpses of Patrick Beverley in Providence guard Devin Carter

6-foot-2 Providence guard Devin Carter has been a standout figure in college basketball. Averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, Carter demonstrated unmatched versatility on the court last season.

According to ESPN, Carter is ranked 13th among the 2024 NBA draft prospects and has caught the eyes of numerous NBA teams. Basketball analyst and former player Terrence Oglesby discussed Carter's potential impact in the NBA on the podcast, 'The Field of 68.'

"I think Devin Carter has that Pat Bev mentality. He is just wired differently. He just does winning s***, " Oglesby said. "I'm a Devon Carter fan and there's a lot of guys that they score points in college and they're not gonna score a ton of points in the NBA, but they're still gonna impact the game. Devin Carter's that guy.

Beside Patrick Beverley, Oglesby also compared the 22-year-old to Jose Alvarado, noting that he has the work ethic needed to succeed in a league like the NBA.

"You want to talk about a guy, and I'm just going to throw it out there just as an immediate example, and this was my comparison anyway, but Jose Alvarado and the type of impact he makes on a given night. Devin Carter is going to be able to do that, but he's going to be bigger."

Devin Carter's potential NBA landing spots

The 2024 Big East Player of the Year announced to ESPN that he would be concluding his college career and entering the 2024 NBA draft in April. Recognized as one of the influential defenders in college basketball, Carter is poised to shine in the NBA.

The majority of media outlets have placed him among the top 15 draft prospects, and have predicted potential teams for Carter based on their mock drafts.

Starting with ESPN's May 31 mock draft, the former Friars star is projected to be the 12th overall pick, joining the Oklahoma City Thunder. Likewise, CBS Sports predicted that the San Antonio Spurs would select Carter with the 8th overall pick. If that happens, the duo of Carter and Victor Wembanyama could wreak havoc together!

On the other hand, Bleacher Report's mock draft had Carter selected as the 13th overall pick by the Sacramento Kings.

Regardless of the team he joins, it is evident that he will be a crucial player. His 200-pound frame and 6-foot-9 wingspan, coupled with his toughness as a rebounder, give him excellent potential as a role player.