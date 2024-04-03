Devin Carter NBA draft: Top 5 landing spots for Providence guard ft. Philadelphia 76ers

In an unsurprising development, junior Providence guard Devin Carter declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. He indicated on social media that he would forego his remaining college eligbility and enter the Draft, hiring an agent. Cue the NBA speculation for the multi-talented Carter, who could be a late lottery pick.

In his junior year at Providence, Carter simply blew up. The six-foot-three guard was chosen Big East Player of the Year after a phenomenal season. Carter averaged 19.7 points per game, leading the conference. Despite his size, Carter grabbed 8.7 rebounds per game, third in the league. In three years, Carter has improved from 27% to 30% to 38% in 3-point shooting.

Carter projects as an NBA combo guard, a player whose defensive ability and intensity will allow him to match up anywhere. He stands as a day=one contributor and a solid starter or rotation player. Here's a few possibilities about his NBA destination:

Top five NBA landing spots for Devin Carter

Could Chris Paul help mentor Devin Carter into the NBA?

#5 Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are a tremendous team of NBA legends, but those legends are getting old. Chris Paul is 38; Stephen Curry is 35, and Klay Thompson is 33. All these outstanding guards will start clearing the path for another round of outstanding guards. That's where Devin Carter comes in .

For a team looking to slowly replace aging legends, Carter is ideal. He can play either guard position. He can handle the ball or be a complementary wing scorer. The situation would be ideal for Carter, as he could learn the NBA game from a trio of veteran legends while likely helping prolong the legends' careers. Golden State could be a great spot for Devin Carter.

#4 New Orleans Pelicans

WIth ZIon Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans have a 1-2 punch that could keep them in playoff reckoning for years.

What they lack is a second reliable guard aside from CJ McCollum. For that matter, McCollum is 32 and will likely soon begin his decline. Carter could be a logical pick for the Pelicans.

Carter's lack of pure point guard skills wouldn't really matter in New Orleans. Ingram leads the team in assists, and the Pelicans' big two will play with the ball in their hands.

However, New Orleans is a good 3-point shooting team and could use some defensive help. Herbert Jones is sometimes stretched a little thin by playing with Ingram. A true combo guard in Carter could be the answer.

#3 San Antonio Spurs

At 18-58, the Spurs can use plenty of help. There's more than record to San Antonio, though. With Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs have a generational talent to build upon. Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson could help out, but the backcourt is a bit light.

Devin Vassell is another solid contributor, but Tre Jones at point guard is something of a weak link. The Spurs could draft Carter and put him in the backcourt with Vassell.

Either could play point guard minutes and either could defend high-scoring shooting guards. While the Spurs will likely be picking too high to nab Carter, a trade is always a possibility.

#2 Chicago Bulls

Some recent mock drafts have linked Carter to the Chicago Bulls. While Chicago has a very nice starting backcourt in Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, a third guard could help things out. Veterans like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic aren't getting any younger.

Devin Carter would give Chicago help by being able to rest either White or Dosunmu. Additionally, his rebounding punch would help a veteran team that's getting a little long in the tooth to pursue the glass.

The Bulls will make the playoffs this season, and Carter could give them a boost to a mini-rebuild to help the team stay there.

#1 Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers are stumbling down the NBA stretch due to injuries, but they have a solid core of players in place.

Tyrese Maxey has become an elite guard, while Joel Embiid, when healthy, is an MVP-level player. But the 76ers have an issue at the other guard position. DeAnthony Melton is ho-hum, while a trade to bring in Buddy Hield is not producing massive dividends.

Carter could lock down the second guard spot for Philadelphia. On a team of massive talents, he'd have time to work into a greater role. But his combination of shooting, defense and capable ballhandling would add immediate depth. Over time, like Maxey, Devin Carter could grow into something even better.

Could Devin Carter be a day-one improvement for the 76ers? Is that the best landing spot for the Providence star?

