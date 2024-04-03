“Hey fat a*s” - NC state star DJ Burns Jr. shares hate note received from rival fans after stellar win over Duke in Elite Eight showdown

There's an old saying, "You can't please everyone," and North Carolina State forward DJ Burns Jr. is not immune to hate mail from rival fans, just like he received two days after the Wolfpack's 76-64 win over Duke in the Elite Eight.

Burns, who scored 29 points on 13-of-19 shooting in the Wolfpack's win over the Blue Devils, opened an expletive-laden letter that degraded him and his father, DJ Sr.

"Hey fat a*s," the letter started.

Burns posted this on his Instagram account and was re-posted on Twitter. It currently has more than 930,700 views.

College hoops fans react to DJ Burns Jr.'s hate mail

The hate mail also didn't escape the eyes of the college basketball world. One user reacted to the disrespect shown by the sender.

One fan urged the forward to use this as motivation in the Wolfpack's Final Four game against Purdue on Apr. 6.

DJ Burns Jr. nears his own "Shining Moment"

NC State forward DJ Burns Jr is two wins away from helping the Wolfpack win its third national championship and first since 1983.

Burns and the Wolfpack are the hottest team in March Madness as they have a nine-game winning streak that began in the ACC Tournament.

In the NCAA Tournament, they conquered No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 14 Oakland, No. 2 Marquette and No. 4 Duke to make it to the Final Four. The Wolfpack will need two more wins to secure their third national championship and end their 41-year title drought.

Before that, however, they must hurdle the Zach Edey-led Purdue Boilermakers in the Final Four. NC State will need the burly Burns to outmuscle Edey and pull off another win on Saturday night. A victory for the Wolfpack will guarantee the team a spot in the final where they will meet the winner of the other Final Four pairing between UConn and Alabama.

