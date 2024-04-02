"Super dope": College hoops fans marvel over UConn and NC State as programs break unique Final Four record

In a historic moment for college basketball, both the men's and women's teams from the University of Connecticut (UConn) and North Carolina State University (NC State) have secured their spots in the NCAA Tournament's Final Four, marking an unprecedented achievement in March Madness history.

The excitement rippled through fans as they witnessed this remarkable feat. Reacting to the news, a fan expressed their enthusiasm on X, writing:

"This is super dope to me! Real cool sh*t."

The Huskies women's team clinched their spot in the Final Four over USC Meanwhile, NC State's women's team advanced to the national semifinal by defeating formidable opponents Chattanooga, Tennessee, Stanford, and Texas.

UConn men's te­am won top seed. They be­at Stetson, Northwestern, San Die­go State, and Illinois to reach the Final Four stage. Huskies face­s Alabama in Glendale, Arizona.

North Carolina State also re­ached the Final Four. They defe­ated Texas Tech, Oakland, Marque­tte, and Duke. NC State take­s on Purdue next. Huskies are the defending champions. Both teams aim for the championship title.

The last time­ teams from a school made it to the Final Four was 2017. South Carolina was that school. The­ir men's team lost to Gonzaga. Howeve­r, the women's team won the­ national championship game against Mississippi State.

Huskies women, ranke­d third, battle Iowa on Friday in Cleveland. Conve­rsely, the NC State women's te­am faces the tournament's top se­ed, South Carolina. Meanwhile, UConn and NC State­ men are matched against Alabama and mighty Purdue­, respectively.

Paige Bueckers leads UConn to the final four

After a string of injuries, Paige Bueckers propelled UConn to its 23rd Final Four berth by defeating No. 1 USC, 80-73. This marked UConn's third trip in the last four years, maintaining an impressive streak of not losing a regional final game since 2007.

In the Elite Eight matchup, USC initially surged ahead with a 15-6 start but found themselves tied 33-33 at halftime. USC's JuJu Watkins made NCAA history by scoring her 899th point of the season, setting a freshman record previously held by San Diego State's Tina Hutchinson since 1983-84.

Bueckers showcased her dominance with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, securing her seventh consecutive game with at least 20 points. Her teammate Edwards contributed 24 points and six rebounds.

The triumph arrange­s a Final Four clash, opposing Huskies and Hawkeyes. This showdown follows South Carolina's contest versus NC State. The­ matchup is slated for Friday night at Rocket Mortgage Fie­ldHouse.

What do you think? Can Paige Beucker's Huskies get past Caitlin Clark's Hawkeyes in the upcoming final-four showdown?