“Hope she said that was the dumbest question”: When rivals Geno Auriemma and Pat Summitt answered if they would stop and help each other in a crisis

Pat Summitt and Geno Auriemma will go down in history as two of the greatest coaches in women's college basketball. The two legends found themselves answering a unique question about their coaching counterpart before the final of the 2004 NCAA Tournament, which WTNH News 8 posted on its YouTube channel in a throwback clip on June 29, 2016.

A reporter asked Summitt in a press conference before the title game between Tennessee and UConn if she would stop her car late at night to help Auriemma if his vehicle broke down on the side of the road.

The reporter explained the reasoning behind his question, saying that he was intrigued by the relationship between Auriemma and Summitt, who were set to face each other for the fourth time in the national championship game.

"Well, I'll stop and ask if I can help him," Summitt said (0:33). "Why wouldn't I? Now reverse the role."

Auriemma commented on Summitt's answer when it was his turn to face the media.

"Somebody asked Pat if my car was broken down, whether she'll stop and help me. I hope she said that was the dumbest question she's ever heard," Auriemma said.

Auriemma talked more about it when he chatted with the reporter who had asked Summitt that question.

"That's the kind of question that only a TV guy could ask because every one of you guys are trying to get on Entertainment Tonight instead of just worrying about what you do best in sports. So stick to sports damn it," Auriemma said.

The reporter concluded his segment by saying that Geno Auriemma eventually responded to the question. He answered that if he saw Pat Summitt on the side of the road, he would stop, open the door and take her wherever she needed to go.

Revisiting the 2004 NCAA title game between Geno Auriemma's UConn and Pat Summitt's Tennessee

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma holds up the WBCA Coaches’ trophy. Photo: Imagn

Geno Auriemma and Pat Summitt looked to create history when they faced off in the national championship game of the 2004 NCAA Tournament.

The UConn Huskies were one win away from pulling off the first three-peat in school history. The Tennessee Lady Volunteers, meanwhile, were looking to win their seventh title under Summitt.

Eventually, though, it was Auriemma and the Huskies who reigned supreme, beating the Lady Vols 70-61 in the final. Diana Taurasi starred for UConn in the victory, scoring 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting.

