How Cavinder Twins ace their health post bowing out from Miami basketball

The Cavinder Twins have been off the court for quite a while. The former Hurricanes teammates were solid players on the court; however, they decided to quit basketball and start a new chapter of life.

Haley and Hanna put up great numbers, which were competitive enough among other college players who were looking to be declared in the WNBA draft. Moreover, the duo was rumored to pursue their careers in the WWE, but that doesn't seem to have bore fruit.

The Cavinder twins have garnered a lot of attention and have a huge following on their social media handles. While they seem to be on hiatus, the Cavinder twins haven't taken a break from the gym.

The twins continue to maintain their shape and follow their daily routine, as they both will probably pursue their careers further in sports or sports entertainment shows.

Haley and Hanna work out almost every single day and take enough nutrition to keep their bodies energized. Coming from playing professional basketball, the siblings have adapted to a vigorous training routine.

Miami v LSU

Haley and Hanna make sure to add enough protein to their diet. While traveling, the two tend to have protein coffee with oatmeal to start their day. The twins also pack a high-protein meal that they will take after their workout.

Cavinder Twins lift heavy in the gym

Haley and Hanna would do a cardio session as their first workout of the day. The twins would also make sure to eat enough throughout the day. Following a rest period, the twins would lift weights.

A basketball player's weight-lifting routine is more focused on the legs, chest, shoulders, and triceps. The twins go through a similar routine, except the two have been putting in a lot of work to develop core and leg strength.

Miami v Louisville

While there is no information from the siblings on whether they'll consider resuming their basketball careers. The Cavinder twins always wanted to play in March Madness, which they did accomplish this year, making it as far as the Elite Eight.

It will be interesting to see whether Haley and Hanna will debut in the WWE, as the two haven't stopped surprising their fans. The Cavinder twins' NIL profile is valued at $2 million, though that amount will certainly increase if the two are to enter the sports entertainment scene.