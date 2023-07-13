"Next in Line": Cavinder twins stun in latest WWE photo shoot, Bella Twins comparison inevitable

The Cavinder twins, Hanna and Hailey, have taken an unorthodox path to stardom. From being college basketball stars for the Miami Hurricanes and being the faces of NIL deals to branching out to social media influencing and the WWE.

The duo released pictures of themselves at a WWE photo shoot that, as usual, shot them straight to the top of trends on various social media platforms.

They have been training at WWE's performance center in Orlando, Florida, in preparation for their debut.

Inevitably, they have been dubbed the new Bella twins, a duo who dominated the WWE for 16 years but quit the company a few days ago. The Bella twins became a brand while competing in the WWE, but after their retirement they reverted to their names, Nikki and Brie Garcia. Simply, the Garcia twins.

There's a Bella-shaped vacancy in the WWE that the Cavinder twins are looking to fill, and it has come at exactly the right moment.

Their association with WWE began in 2021 when they signed an NIL deal with them. They are due for a tryout later in the month alongside other prospects including Arizona State fullback Case Hatch and Illinois tight end Luke Ford.

They first made an NXT appearance during Battle Royal where they lifted Thea Hail during the celebrations at the end. Hana Cavinder announced their intention to be involved with WWE on that occasion:

“It embodies the entertainment side we like to showcase. It’s cool to tie us and WWE. We’re very interested in that.”

Their competitive debut has yet to be announced, but considering the attention they command, it will be slotted for a premium occasion.

The Cavinder twins' journey to stardom

First playing for the Fresno State Bulldogs, the Cavinder twins generated national interest for being the best players on the team. Then they transferred to Miami, where they led their team to the Elite Eight last season before opting out of their extra year of eligibility.

The Cavinder twins are not strangers to controversy having been accused of using their good looks to get ahead instead of their talent.

An article by Ethan Strauss for The Free Press set them on the path to yet more fame and recognition rather than knocking them down from their perch. The article titled, "The NCAA Has a ‘Hot Girl’ Problem," was harshly criticized by Hanna Cavinder:

"We are both disappointed and disgusted by this journalism practice and blatant sexist trope."

They recently courted more controversy when they showed off their new apartment in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and couldn't resist adding a dig at their critics in the caption titled, “Those ‘stick to TikTok’ comments really paid off.”

The marketability of the Cavinder twins in controversy, social media influence and the WWE will likely set them apart from their competition for the foreseeable future.

Poll : 0 votes