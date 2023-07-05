In Photos: Cavinder Twins celebrate the 4th of July

Hailey and Hanna Cavinder are the toast of social media. The former Miami Hurricanes prospects have become the poster girls of the NIL era.

Every single aspect of their lives is scrutinized and talked about by fans and detractors alike. Earlier in the year, they were the target of a piece in the Free Press by Ethan Strauss titled, 'The NCAA has a 'hot girl' problem.'

The author argued that the student-athletes that were benefitting from the NIL ruling were not the most talented but the best-looking. He accused the Cavinder twins of solely using their sex appeal to get ahead instead of their talent.

By labeling the article 'a piece of sexist trope', the twins made sure that they took a strong stand. They've continued to churn out pictures that have earned them droves of fans.

Pictures of the twins posted on Independence Day trended at No. 1 on Instagram. In particular, a picture captioned, '4th of July in the morning,' from Fort Myers, Florida, got the most attention.

The Cavinder twins are absolute social media sensations

Hanna and Hailey Cavinder have had eventful professional lives so far. They played for the Miami Hurricanes before deciding to focus on social media.

The NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) ruling in 2021 opened up a myriad of opportunities for student-athletes, allowing the twins to thrive off the court.

Haley Cavinder was the starting guard for Miami and had more end product than her sister, averaging 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, shooting 40.7% from the field.

Hanna, meanwhile, averaged 3.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, shooting 36.8% from the field last season. Subsequently, they announced in April that they wouldn't return for their fifth year, shocking many college basketball fans.

The twins are not done empire-building just yet. Reportedly, they are in the process of transitioning into WWE stars.

The Cavinder twins have joined forces with Betr Media, owned by Jake Paul and Joey Levy. This has led to a bump in their NIL valuations, which now stands at a combined $1.7 million.

"Betr gives us the ability to accelerate the growth of the Cavinder Twins brand in a focused and truly authentic manner," Joey Levy told TMZ. "We love sports, thrive on competition, and enjoy creating and bringing ideas to life. Betr truly makes the Cavinder Twins and our brand that much better and bigger."

Whichever way they decide to go, the twins will likely generate trends and conversations, which will boost their endorsement opportunities.

