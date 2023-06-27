Basketball fans anticipated the introduction of the league's newest talents in last week's NBA draft. Fans of the Michigan Wolverines, one of the most illustrious college basketball programs, wanted to see how many of their players would be taken in the first round.

The first-round revelation

2023 NBA draft

Jett Howard's name was the first Michigan player to be called at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The Orlando Magic selected Jett, the son of coach Juwan Howard, with the No. 11 pick.

Last season, Howard averaged 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 31.7 minutes per game.

Juwan Howard was the No. 5 pick in the 1994 draft.

2023 NBA draft Ccombine

Michigan's jubilation did not end there, though. Just a few picks later, another Wolverine found himself ascending the stage. The Atlanta Hawks, in search of frontcourt reinforcement, selected Kobe Bufkin with the 15th pick.

Bufkin's towering presence and excellent shot-blocking skills made him an enticing prospect. Bufkin was a standout last season. The sophomore guard averaged 17.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.3 apg and 1.3 steals per game.

The emotional impact

As Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin embraced their new homes, emotions ran high among Wolverines fans. Witnessing the fruits of their beloved players' labor on such a grand stage filled them with pride and joy.

The selection of Howard and Bufkin in the first round symbolized the dedication and exceptional talent that Michigan continues to cultivate. The Wolverines' legacy of producing NBA-caliber players remains intact, ensuring that their future is as bright as ever.

