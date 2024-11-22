How did Michael Jordan impact Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper's career?

Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper put on yet another great display in the Scarlet Knights' 74-63 win against Merrimack on Wednesday. He finished the game with 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists at Jersey Mike's Arena.

As a freshman, Harper is averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the first four games.

Michael Jordan mentors Dylan Harper with key career advice

Dylan Harper is the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. a key member of Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls team in the 1990s.

Growing up, Harper met Jordan a few times, which he mentioned during Rutgers' media day in September. A reporter asked him if his dad Ron introduced him to Jordan.

"Yeah, definitely, Dylan said (5:57). "On the phone and stuff like that, at the Jordan Brand classic when I was younger, I've met him a couple of times."

When asked what advice Michael Jordan had given him, Harper revealed that the six-time NBA champion stressed the importance of work ethic.

"Just stay in the gym, and work hard, because he said he wasn't great to have vitality, but he stayed in the gym and worked hard, and you know, that's where he's at now, look where he's at," Dylan added.

Dylan Harper had offers from top programs, including Duke, Kansas, UCLA and Auburn, but opted to stay home and commit to Rutgers — who haven't won a conference title since 1991 and have only been to the NCAA tournament twice since then.

"Staying home was the biggest thing to me," Harper said (via Sports Illustrated).

"Just to be able to play my next level of basketball at home in my backyard — with all of my family, friends and everyone who has seen me grown up and supported me — that was the main factor."

Dylan Harper wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week

It didn't take long for first-year guard Dylan Harper to make an impression in college basketball. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after his performance against Saint Peter's and Monmouth.

Harper scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds against the Peacocks and added 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists against the Hawks.

"Dylan (Harper) is a worker, and when you work at that age, with that talent, you can do a lot of great things," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said.

Harper and the Scarlet Knights travel to Georgia to face Kennesaw State on Sunday.

