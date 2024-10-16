Michael Jordan's father's murder case takes a shocking turn: Reports

28 years since the trial for Michael Jordan's father's murder case was closed, the judge who oversaw it asked for the release of Daniel Green, the accused. The judge, Gregory Weeks, petitioned the North Carolina State Parole Board on Tuesday to release Green, who was sentenced to life over the murder of the six-time NBA champion's father.

Miles Cohen of ABC reported that the petition came after Weeks said that a blood-like substance found inside the car where James Jordan was killed, might not have been of Daniel Green. Weeks added that this evidence could have changed the course of the trial. In 1993, Michael Jordan's father was killed after he walked up to his car and got shot.

The omission of this crucial evidence supported the testimony of the prosecutor's main witness, Larry Demery, who alleged that Green pulled the trigger that led to the demise of James Jordan. The retired judge said he would wait for the commission to make a decision before speaking further on the situation. Parole officials should deliberate for an unknown period before deciding Green's future.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Daniel Green reacts to shocking turn in Michael Jordan's father's murder case

Amid the shocking news, Daniel Green had the chance to speak with ABC News about his potential release. He said the judge who presided over his trial asking for his release was significant:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“It speaks volumes about this case, and I’m overwhelmingly grateful.”

He also sent a letter to the North Carolina state parole commission, insisting that he feels remorse for the damage his actions caused to the Jordan family

Others, including Rev. Thomas Jones, joined the cause that would get Green released from prison.

“When I heard the judge speak on his behalf, I was weeping,” Jones said. “I was flabbergasted.”

The decision to release Green likely won't come fast or easily, as the commission will at least debate for a month before reaching its decision. That said, it was huge to see the judge getting this off his chest after admitting he was 'haunted' by this fact for many years. Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is yet to publicly react to the report.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback