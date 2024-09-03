“I don’t like how they disrespected us”: Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan once got fired up against a rival team for trash talking

Trash-talking is an integral part of any sport, but no one likes receiving it, including Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan. The guard made it known during his documentary from 2023, Evolution by Overtime.

Kiyan plays in the Nike EYBL for his father, Carmelo Anthony's Team Melo, and they were set to take on UPlay. However, something that his opponents did irked the young star.

"We heard these people was talking like they're gonna beat us by 20, they'll be 0-3. I don't like how they disrespected us like that, so we like, 'Bro, let's just go in there. Let's just beat them back," Anthony said.

The shooting guard went on to recall the game quarter by quarter, highlighting the plays where his team excelled. Team Melo ended up taking the win in overtime, and Kiyan said:

"We got the win. Going into the van, it was a great feeling. That was a big one for us, you know, finishing out the weekend. That's what we did, we handle business."

This summer, Anthony did even better with Team Melo. The incoming senior was named the No. 1 recruit of the 2025 class in New York, thanks to his consistent performances in the EYBL circuit.

Carmelo Anthony once spoke about preparing Kiyan for the worst on court

As the son of one of the NBA's best, Kiyan Anthony is at risk of taking on the worst from opponents on the court. On an April episode on his '7 PM in Brooklyn' podcast, Carmelo Anthony spoke about preparing his son for college and eventually in the NBA.

"He going to have to deal with it totally different than me. He going to have to deal with it, deal with it. I had to deal with other type of s**t, he going to have to deal with it, deal with it. So I gotta just show him by an example. I got to put him in those environments," Anthony said.

"I got to see him in those environments to understand how he's going to react in certain environments. What you going to do when somebody say 'f**k you' and say this about me and say this about your mom and say XYZ? How you going to react to that in the middle of you got to go get a bucket or you got to get a stop. Like how?" he added.

Anthony will be playing his senior season at Long Island Lutheran High School and is set to make important college decisions before that.

