"My dad passed me the torch": Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan once predicted his high school year to be a successful one

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony is having the best offseason break attending various events, basketball camps, and tournaments. The 6-foot-5 guard participated in the SLAM Summer Classic, Rod Wave Elite championship, and Bolden Mack Breed All-Star game this month.

On the season finale of Anthony's 'Evolu7ion' series, he traveled to Memphis with Team Melo to play against Mokan Elite in September last year. In the video, he reflected on the team's performance and said that his upcoming high school season would prove to be his breakout year.

"I mean of course, I want to be a great offensive player. I want to score, I want to be lethal like from three levels," Kiyan explained his game. "I don't want to just have a weakness on the offensive end and then I also want to be a good defender. I want to be able to go out there and guard the best player. They really feel like it's nobody better than me."

"My dad passed me to torch, I got to be the evolution," he added. [Time Stamp - 16:46]

Carmelo Anthony, an NBA icon, accomplished a lot in his career, which can make it overwhelming for a 17-year-old to handle the pressure. But the Long Island Lutheran star said he is ready to take on the challenge.

"It’s big shoes to fill," Kiyan told On3 in July. "I’m not trying to be him exactly, but him passing the torch down to me, it’s pressure but I don’t feel any pressure when I’m on the court. All the work I put in, I just show it on the court.

Kiyan Anthony excited for his second visit to Syracuse

Kiyan Anthony has expressed his desire to pay a second visit to his dad's alma mater Syracuse. The teenager spoke with Brandon Robinson of Scoop B Radio last week where he spoke about potentially following in his father’s footsteps and joining the Orange.

Robinson asked Kiyan how it felt to go to his dad's old college:

"It was definitely crazy," Kiyan said. "Everything with my dad, everything named after him out everything like that. So looking forward to taking a second visit and then nobody knows, I might could go there."

Kiyan Anthony made an official trip to Syracuse last fall. The program is leading the race to land the young hooper. Kiyan's final list of potential schools consists of Syracuse, Ohio State, Florida State, Rutgers, Auburn, and USC. He also announced that he would make a trip to USC this month.

