"I'm proud of him": When Carmelo Anthony expressed his feelings on son Kiyan's clothing line

Even before he dropped a 40-point game in the EYBL, Kiyan Anthony was spearheading a clothing brand. The 17-year-old founded the 'One Way' with its first collection dropping in 2023.

It enabled Anthony to create his identity rather than being perceived just as Carmelo Anthony's son. In episode eight of Overtime's The Kiyan Anthony Show on September 16, 2023, the 10-time All-Star inductee praised his son's off-court pursuit.

"I'm proud of him that he took it upon himself to set a little business up for him and not wait for me or his mom to set it up," Carmelo Anthony said. "It's like he's doing himself." (9:50)

Kiyan Anthony launched his clothing brand in February 2023 with a minimal investment. From not being able to secure venues for events initially, he has grown the business significantly. He has organized multiple pop-up shops this summer, one in the beginning of June and the other in August, right after his Japan trip.

Moreover, Anthony even found a way to promote his brand when he signed his first major NIL partnership deal with PSD last September. While designing his exclusive line of PSD products, Anthony dedicated a product to One Way.

Kiyan Anthony is nearing a visit to USC

Anthony announced his six program list after his EYBL stint. He narrowed down his offers to Syracuse, Ohio State, Scarlet Rutgers, USC, Ohio State and Auburn.

Now, as he plans to visit each school before making his choice, the four-star 2025 prospect will reportedly start with a visit to the Trojans from September 14 to 16.

The Trojans had one of their poorest basketball seasons last year. However, they welcomed esteemed coach Eric Musselman as its new coach. Apart from Musselman's coaching acumen, the Trojans pursued him due to his proficiency in recruiting high-profile talents.

If the Trojans land a commitment from Kiyan Anthony, it will line the youngster on Bronny James' college path, the elder son of his father's close friend LeBron James. Moreover, it will be Musselman's first commit from the 2025 talent pool.

