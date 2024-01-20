Illinois State vs Missouri State Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 20 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

At the Great Southern Bank Arena on Saturday afternoon, the Missouri Valley Conference game between the Illinois State Redbirds and the Missouri State Bears will play out.

The Redbirds (8-10, 2-5 in MVC) are on a six-game losing streak following a 77-56 home loss against the Drake Bulldogs on Wednesday. The Bears (10-8, 2-5), meanwhile, are coming off an 88-66 road loss on Tuesday to the Indiana State Sycamores.

Illinois State vs Missouri State betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Illinois State Redbirds +6.5 (-110) Over 135.5 (-105) +220 Missouri State Bears -6.5 (-110) Under 135.5 (-115) -270

Illinois State vs Missouri State head-to-head

The two teams are no strangers, as this will be their 27th meeting. The Redbirds hold a 14-12 record, but Illinois State picked up a 76-66 overtime road win on Jan. 11, 2023, in their last meeting.

Where to watch Illinois State vs Missouri State?

This game will not be available on linear television, but that does not mean that the game is not going to be aired. Instead, you can watch all of the action on the ESPN+ app and not miss a second of the game.

Illinois State vs Missouri State key injuries

Illinois State

No injuries to report

Missouri State

No injuries to report

Illinois State vs Missouri State: Best picks and prediction

The adjusted efficiency margin provided by KenPom shows a bit of a difference between the programs. Illinois State is 256th in college basketball with a -6.50 rating, while Missouri State is 154th with a +0.79 rating.

Neither offense has been doing too well recently, but there's still a sizable difference. The Redbirds are scoring 57.5 points in their last four games. while the Bears are scoring 64.3 points in their previous three.

Junior guard Alston Mason is leading both teams with 17.1 points while shooting 44.7% from the floor, including 37.9% from beyond the arc. Overall, take Missouri to cover the spread at home.

Pick: Missouri State Bears -6.5 (-110)

