Iowa forward Kris Murray receives green room invite: Will the Hawkeyes' sharp shooter go in the top 10 of the 2023 NBA Draft?

Kris Murray has been invited to the green room for the 2023 NBA draft, but the Iowa forward has chosen to watch the event from home with his family instead. Murray, who led the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding this season, is expected to be a first-round pick and could crack the top 10.

A Cedar Rapids native, Murray played for Iowa with his twin brother Keegan, who was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the 2022 draft. Murray made a huge leap in his junior year, becoming the only Division I player to average at least 20 points, seven rebounds, one block and 65 3-pointers this season. He earned third-team All-American honors from various outlets and was named to the All-Big Ten first team.

Murray's skill set, shooting touch and maturity make him a coveted prospect for any NBA team looking for a versatile and dependable forward who can stretch the floor and impact both ends of the court.

Murray said he was honored to receive the green room invite, but felt more comfortable staying at home with his loved ones on draft night. He said he was confident in his game and his draft stock and was looking forward to joining a team that fits him well on and off the court.

"My confidence, obviously, has gotten a lot better this year, just being able to work through my mistakes and knowing that coach trusted me to play through my mistakes and when to take me out," Kris Murray said. "So that helped a lot, just knowing that everyone had my back this year. Confidence was the biggest thing as to why I have success this year."

Kris Murray's potential landing spots in the NBA draft 2023

Kris Murray of the Iowa Hawkeyes drives to the basket while Ta'lon Cooper of the Minnesota Golden Gophers defends

The latest CBS Sports mock draft has Kris Murray going No. 18 overall to the Miami Heat, a team that could use some scoring punch and shooting from the forward position. However, Murray could also climb up the draft board if he impresses teams during workouts and interviews.

Some of the teams that could be interested in Murray include the Charlotte Hornets (No. 10), who need more size and shooting around LaMelo Ball; the New Orleans Pelicans (No. 11), who could pair Murray with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram for a dynamic frontcourt; and the Indiana Pacers (No. 13), who could use some youth and versatility at the forward spot.

Murray said he was open to playing for any team that values his skill set and gives him an opportunity to grow as a player and a person.

"First-round was obviously the goal coming back. I think I played myself into that. I just want to go to a team that just fits me the best on and off the court," Murray said. "I’ll know more of what that entails the more I go through this process. But coming back that was my goal.”

The NBA draft is just around the corner, and fans are eager to see which prospects will join their favorite teams. The draft will take place on Thursday, June 22, and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

