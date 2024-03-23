Iowa vs Holy Cross NCAAW Predictions, Odds and Picks - Mar. 23 | March Madness 2024

We have a first-round matchup in the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament in Region 2 in Albany as the 16th-seed Holy Cross Crusaders take on the first-seed Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon.

The Crusaders finished 21-12 and won the First Four last time out against the UT Martin Skyhawks 72-45. The Hawkeyes last played in the Big Ten Tournament Finals, beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers in overtime 94-89.

Holy Cross Crusaders vs. Iowa Hawkeyes betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Holy Cross Crusaders +37.5 (-115) Over 157.5 (-115) +2800 Iowa Hawkeyes -37.5 (-115) Under 157.5 (-115) -20000

Holy Cross Crusaders vs. Iowa Hawkeyes head-to-head

The beauty of the NCAA Tournament is the fact that we get matchups between non-conference foes that we have not seen before.

The Holy Cross Crusaders and the Iowa Hawkeyes are playing each other for the first time, so this should be an exciting game.

Where can I watch the Holy Cross Crusaders vs. Iowa Hawkeyes?

This NCAA Tournament game will be broadcast on both regular and streaming television. It will air on ABC and can also be viewed on YouTube TV, Hulu and Fubo.

Holy Cross Crusaders vs. Iowa Hawkeyes critical injuries

Holy Cross

No injuries to report

Iowa

No injuries to report

Predictions for Holy Cross vs. Iowa

While there are a lot of upsets on the men's side of the tournament, we do not get the same thing on the women's due to a lack of depth.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been one of the best women's basketball teams in the country and should steamroll the Holy Cross Crusaders.

With the pressure off Caitlin Clark to perform and break any NCAA records, her dominant 31.9 points and 8.9 assists per game should see her shine. Iowa shot 50.3% from the floor and 38.2% from the 3-point line, so it's going to be difficult to see Holy Cross keep up.

To compare the shooting numbers, the Crusaders are shooting 40.0% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc. With not as much depth or ability to keep this game close, only scoring 62.6 points per game, expect to see the Iowa Hawkeyes dominate and cover the spread to make a statement.

Pick: Iowa Hawkeyes -37.5 (-115)

