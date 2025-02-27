Is Aneesah Morrow playing tonight? Exploring LSU star’s availability vs Alabama (Feb 27)

Aneesah Morrow is a key player on both ends of the floor for the No. 7 LSU Tigers. The do it all forward leads the Tigers in both rebounds and steals heading into Thursday night'sdo-it-all game at the No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Marrow has played in 28 games this season and has been ever-present since her arrival from DePaul in 2023. Let's explore her availability for Thursday night's must-win game.

Is Aneesah Morrow playing tonight?

Aneesah Morrow is playing in Thursday night's game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The star forward enters without existing injury concerns.

Barring any unfortunate occurrences in the warm-ups, Morrow will be in the starting five. She'll be expected to contribute on both offense (as a secondary scorer) and defense (as the primary rebounder).

Morrow has played in 28 out of LSU's 29 games. The only players who have played in more LSU games than Morrow this season are Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, Kailyn Gilbert and Jersey Wolfenbarger (29 games).

What to expect from Aneesah Morrow and the Tigers versus the Alabama Crimson Tide?

Aneesah Morrow is a steady operator for Kim Mulkey's team. Her role is set in stone as a secondary scorer and the primary steals getter as well as a rebounding threat. Morrow's elite skill set has helped her teammates thrive in Mulkey's system.

Aneesah Morrow has been exceptional since she made the move from DePaul. She occupies the "Angel Reese" role to a tee and will be expected to cause major problems for the Crimson Tide.

The Tigers (27-2, 12-2 SEC) are looking to finish the regular season strongly to get a high seeding in the postseason with a mere two games to go: at the Crimson Tide (22-6, 9-5) and against the Ole Miss Rebels (18-8, 9-5) at home on Sunday.

