Is Azzi Fudd playing tonight? Exploring UConn star’s availability vs Creighton (Feb 27)

Since enrolling at UConn in 2021, Azzi Fudd has been a constant presence for the Huskies. She joined as the No. 1 recruit in her class.

Ad

The 2021 Morgan Wootten Player of the Year has since shared the backcourt with Paige Bueckers, maintaining the Huskies' status as one of the most consistent talent favorites in the NCAA. With that in mind, let's look at Fudd's availability for tonight's game against the Creighton Bluejays.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Is Azzi Fudd playing tonight?

Yes, Azzi Fudd is playing against the Creighton Bluejays in tonight's game in Connecticut. The shooting guard enters tonight's game without an injury designation.

Therefore, Fudd is expected to be in the starting five against the Creighton Bluejays, barring any unfortunate occurrences during pregame warm-ups. If all goes well, she'll feature in her 24th game of the 2024-25 college basketball regular season.

Ad

It's important to note that Fudd has dealt with some significant injury issues during her collegiate basketball career. She played in just 15 games in her sophomore year due to knee problems and a mere two games in her junior year because of a torn right ACL. Hence, the Huskies medical staff has been cautious to avoid overloading her workload in her senior season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What to expect from Azzi Fudd and the UConn Huskies vs the Creighton Bluejays

Azzi Fudd is a certified scorer and consistently finds good looks in the Huskies' system. With Paige Bueckers on the court, it is guaranteed to get her open looks, and she typically capitalizes on them.

Fudd is averaging 13.0 points, two rebounds and 1.7 assists in a mere 23.8 minutes of action. Such a contribution has been immense for the Huskies as they chase their first national championship title since 2016. Fudd is the team's third-highest scorer despite playing in significantly lower minutes when compared to Bueckers and Sarah Strong.

In the meantime, expect the No. 5-ranked UConn Huskies to utilize home advantage versus the No. 22-ranked Creighton Bluejays. The Bluejays are on a seven-game winning streak but it's important to note that none of those wins came against a team currently ranked in the Top 25 of the AP Poll.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here