Is Dick Vitale's health deteriorating? How did the college basketball analyst battle deadly diseases in the past?

ESPN college basketball coverage is synonymous with legendary analyst Dick Vitale. He revealed on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with vocal cord cancer once again.

“I’m sorry to share that I received tough news today from Dr. (Steven) Zeitels about my throat. The tests on the tissues they removed showed that I have vocal cord cancer and will need six weeks of radiation to treat it. Dr. Z tells me that it has an extremely high cure rate, and that radiation, not surgery is the best path."

Vitale's issues with his vocal cord stretch as far back as 2007 when he was diagnosed with vocal cord ulcers. He was also forced to miss a big portion of the 2021-2022 season with precancerous dysplasia of the vocal cords.

He posted a heartening message that will calm down any fears that fans might have over his health.

"I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season tips off in the Fall."

Vitale had a procedure performed on his voicebox on July 11 and he revealed that he had been advised to rest his voice for up to six weeks.

In 2021, Vitale had a few surgical procedures performed to remove melanomas and he announced later that year that he had lymphoma. Fans followed his battle against the disease through his social media posts of hospital visits and inspirational messages.

In 2022, Vitale announced that he had beaten cancer.

Dick Vitale @DickieV This is an update on my meeting today with Dr ZEITELS. Though I was disappointed with the pathology report, I plan on winning this battle like I did vs Melanoma & Lymphoma !

Dick Vitale was awarded the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance during last year's ESPYs for his brave fight against cancer. The award is named after one of his best friends, Jim Valvano, who died of cancer in 1993.

Dick Vitale @DickieV My means of communication FRUSTRATING ! @ESPNPR I always think how blessed I am so many have it a lot tougher . CANCER flat out SUCKS!

Dick Vitale's legacy

Dick Vitale has been part of the ESPN team since its inception in 1979 and he announced its first-ever college basketball game.

Vitale was a head coach at both Garfield and East Rutherford High Schools before becoming an assistant coach at Rutgers. He followed this stint with a four-year head coach job at the University of Detroit, leaving with a 78-30 record.

He was then named the Detroit Pistons' coach, lasting one and a bit seasons before getting fired. He was finally offered a television role with ESPN to which he had a now legendary answer.

"Absolutely no way. I know nothing about TV. I want to get back to where I belong and my spirit belongs."

Dick Vitale has become a legendary figure. Having written 14 books and been the face of college basketball, he has even appeared in films. He has become a part of the college basketball fraternity's fabric.

