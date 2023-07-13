Who votes for ESPY Awards? Exploring how winners are chosen

From the ESPY Awards' inception till 2004, the award winners were chosen only through fan voting. After 2004, the award show decided to pivot differently. Sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, sportspersons, collective experts or ESPN personalities also vote. Award winners have been selected after that exclusively through global online fan balloting conducted amongst candidates selected by the ESPY Select Nominating Committee.

The 2023 ESPY Awards took place in Los Angeles, and many sports biggest stars were around to receive their laurels. Alongside the recognition of the championship players, there were performances from Lil Wayne and H.E.R. Let's showcase some of the night's most significant moments.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Damar Hamlin presenting the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the Bills' training staff at the @ESPYS is pretty awesome. Damar Hamlin presenting the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the Bills' training staff at the @ESPYS is pretty awesome. https://t.co/Lbt5B6yTYF

Three notable NFL moments from the 2023 ESPY Awards

Here are three NFL moments from the ESPY Awards that broke the internet:

1. The Super Bowl Champs bring it home

The Kansas City Chiefs won the award for the best team, and their stars were in the building to make some noise. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, and Chris Jones accepted the award, and you already know that Kelce stole the show with his rendition of "Fight For Your Right." It is the Chiefs' first ESPY Award victory for the best team.

2. Damar Hamlin embraces Buffalo Bills' training staff

In an emotional part of the evening, Damar Hamlin took the stage to present the Pat Tillman Award for Service. However, before the presentation, Hamlin introduced the staff that helped save his life. He was met with a standing ovation from the crowd, and after a video about Hamlin's recovery, the Bills' safety was in tears. The award went to the Buffalo Bills training staff.

Bills' head athletic trainer, Nate Breske, encouraged everyone to learn CPR to save the next life and talked about how happy he was to have Hamlin there.

3. Pat McAfee's monologue

New ESPN golden boy Pat McAfee came on stage to deliver a monologue to preview the show. He mentioned some of the stars in attendance, as well as recognizing how incredible it was for Damar Hamlin to be in attendance. He also threw some shade at Skip Bayless. There wasn't any host for the 2023 ESPY Awards, but with comedic timing like this, there wasn't any need for one.

Complete list of 2023 ESPY Awards Winners

Here's the complete list of winners for the 2023 ESPY Award show.

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: U.S. Women's National Soccer Team

Best Athlete with a Disability: Zach Miller, Snowboarding

Best Athlete, Men's Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Athlete, Women's Sports: Mikaela Shiffrin, Skiing

Best Boxer: Claressa Shields

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Angel Reese, LSU Tigers Women's Basketball

Best Championship Performance: Lionel Messi, Argentina -- World Cup Final

Best College Athlete, Men's Sports: Caleb Williams, USC Football

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women's Basketball

Best Comeback Athlete: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best NBA Player: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Play: Justin Jefferson with the catch of the century

Best Record-Breaking Performance: LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record

Best Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG

Best Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Best Tennis Player: Novak Djokovic

Best UFC Fighter: Jon Jones

Best WNBA Player: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Jordan Adeyemi, Ashley Badis, Rishan Patel

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Jrue and Lauren Holiday

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Buffalo Bills training staff

