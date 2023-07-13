Pat McAfee's makes a bold claim at the 2023 ESPY awards- "Kendall Jenner starting 5 would win the NBA Championship every single year "

Pat McAfee fired shots at Kendall Jenner, saying a starting five of all the NBA stars she has dated could win a championship every year. Jenner has reportedly or allegedly dated Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma, Blake Griffin and Devin Booker.

It's been a running joke for years that a team comprising these players could make the playoffs. McAfee just happened to go a step ahead and claim that their ceiling is a championship during his opening monologue at the 2023 ESPYs. Here's what the sports analyst said:

"Kendall Jenner starting five, would win the NBA championship every single year. You know it..."

Jenner seems to be done dating NBA players for now. Her last relationship with a basketball player was when she was with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Jenner and Booker dated for two years, between 2020 and 2022. Jenner is reportedly dating Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny right now.

Kendall Jenner once debunked rumors about dating five NBA players

Kendall and the Kardashians have had a history of dating high-profile NBA players. However, not all the rumors have been true.

Jenner happened to debunk one of those rumors a few years ago when an online meme featuring D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma, Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin went viral, with fans labeling it as Jenner's starting five that could potentially make the playoffs.

However, Jenner dismissed the theory that she dated all five men. She replied to the tweet by saying:

"2 out of 5 accurate, thanks"

Her relationships with Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons seemed to be the accurate ones. She was with Griffin for months in 2017. Jenner and Griffin were spotted together several times. They even went on double dates with Hailey and Justin Beiber and Kylie Kenner and Travis Scott.

Meanwhile, Jenner and Simmons reportedly dated in 2018. Jenner would go to Simmons' games in Philly wearing his jerseys too. So far, Jenner has only confirmed three of her relationships involving NBA players.

The rest of them were all rumored, and their relationship was never confirmed by the model or the alleged boyfriends she had.

