Watch: Kim Kardashian trolls Kendall Jenner by wearing T-shirt featuring 5 of her NBA-exes

The Kardashians have made gossip headlines with their romances with professional athletes, especially basketball players. Kendall Jenner, chief among them, has been romantically linked to five NBA players in the past.

Her sister Kim Kardashian, apparently, is well aware of those rumors and trolled her sister accordingly. Kardashian was seen wearing a T-shirt that poked some fun at her little sister in her latest TikTok video. The video shows Kardahsian styling the hair of her eldest daughter, North. The two share a TikTok account and often post similar videos:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kendall Jenner’s dating history with NBA players

Kardashian was wearing a black graphic T-shirt emblazoned with Jenner’s face surrounded by five of her NBA ex-boyfriends with the text “Kendall’s Starting Five.” The five players are Blake Griffin, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma, Ben Simmons and Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner at a Suns vs Knicks game while she was dating Devin Booker.

Jenner is now rumored to be dating Latin pop superstar Bad Bunny. The two were seen courtside at a Lakers playoff game this season and were cozying up together at Coachella. Their respective representatives have not made a public comment on the relationship.

Her history of dating NBA stars before her new musical romance lasted years. Her first rumored situationship with a baller was Jordan Clarkson in 2016. The pair lasted less than a year. She was then rumored to be with Blake Griffin in 2017, which lasted until 2018.

Kendall Jenner sits beside Bad Bunny at a Lakers playoff game.

The supermodel then had a public on-and-off relationship with Ben Simmons. She was often seen attending 76ers games while he played there. The couple called it quits in 2019. Later that year she was linked to Lakers player Kyle Kuzma for a brief period.

Jenner’s seemingly most serious relationship with an athlete was with Devin Booker. It started in 2020 and lasted until their official split in November, with a couple of breaks in between. Jenner often attended Suns games and the two posted pictures from vacations together. They were also seen at the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York.

Kardashian has also been linked to athletes during her highly public life before her now ended marriage to music superstar Kanye West. Kardashian was briefly married to NBA player Kris Humphries. She also dated former NFL player Reggie Bush for a time.

Poll : 0 votes