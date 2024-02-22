Xavier head coach Sean Miller has been the talk of the town after the Ohio State Buckeyes basketball team made a massive decision. They fired their head coach, Chris Holtmann, last week. Holtmann has been with the Buckeyes since 2017. The decision came into play after Ohio State lost 62-54 to Wisconsin to record their ninth loss in 11 games.

With Holtmann out, Sean Miller has been viewed as a potential replacement. But is Sean Miller looking forward to making this change?

Is Sean Miller going to Ohio State?

As per reports, the Xavier head coach is highly likely to be a possible candidate to replace Holtmann as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

As per sports journalist Simon Charles, close sources to the team have stated that Miller has already agreed to join Ohio State at the end of the season and the deal has also been finalized between him and the program.

"Xavier HC Sean Miller is expected to take the job at Ohio State following this season. 'The agreement has already been made. Miller to OSU is more of a done deal than Cooley was with Georgetown', a source close to the team confirms..."

On the other hand, Miller made a completely different statement on a recent episode of his podcast regarding his future with Xavier.

In the podcast, he talked about how he is excited to move forward, build a successful future with the Xavier Musketeers and help them develop into a strong contender on the court.

"I think retention and experience is so important. But as we build, and you go from year one to year two, and the adversity we've dealt with, I think that it's going to set up a great spring, summer and a great beginning for our future in building this program into continuing to build it, continuing to grow it like every coach has that's been here over the last 40 years. I'm really looking forward to that."

Sean Miller's coaching career

Miller began his coaching career in 1992 as a graduate assistant for Wisconsin. He then spent two seasons as an assistant for the Miami RedHawks from 1993-95 and one more year with his alma mater, Pittsburgh, before joining NC State.

After five seasons with NC State from 1996 to 2001, Miller joined Xavier as their assistant head coach in 2001 before being named the head coach of the program in 2004, when they were still members of the Atlantic-10 conference.

In 2009, Miller was named the Arizona Wildcats head coach and spent twelve seasons with them. He was fired by the program in 2021 amidst his corruption scandal before being hired by Xavier once again in 2022. So far this season, the Musketeers have recorded a 13-12 record with Miller as their head coach.

