Jack Gohlke NBA draft: Top 5 landing spots for Oakland guard ft. San Antonio Spurs

A few days ago, "Who's Jack Gohlke?" was an entirely reasonable question. But a 32-point performance against Kentucky moved the needle. Now, the 6-foot-3 guard is the subject of possible NBA evaluation. A sixth-year senior transfer from Hillsdale College, Gohlke is the latest version of Clark Kent transformed to Superman by March Madness.

A few days ago, Gohlke had about the same chance of being selected within the Draft as the average reader of this column.

With the NBA Draft being a smorgasboard of potential and size, an unknown 6-foot-3 guard who can shoot won't leap out. But hitting 3-point shots at will against likely Draft lottery picks Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham probably changed Gohlke's life.

Jack Gohlke might be the ultimate one-tool player. He has taken eight 2-point shots all season at Oakland. But his 131 3-point score leads the nation.

His ball-handling, defense, and athleticism won't draw any notice. But in an NBA that is increasingly defined around dunks and 3-pointers, Gohlke fills the latter half of the bill admirably. If he goes undrafted, he'd be a great free agent pickup.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Jack Gohlke

LaMelo Ball and Jack Gohlke could form one of the more unusual NBA backcourts if they played together with the Charlotte Hornets.

5. Charlotte Hornets

The 17-52 Hornets have some young stars, but need better perimeter scoring. The Hornets are 26th in the NBA In 3-point percentage and their recent trade of Terry Rozier left a gaping hole in the backcourt.

Gohlke could fit well with this team, where having a tall point guard in LaMelo Ball could help hide some of Gohlke's defensive and size limitations.

Ball and Brandon Miller are a couple of athletic creators. Adding in a true wing scorer might help the Hornets get balanced and move closer to a potential playoff bid.

4. Los Angeles Lakers

From Hilsdale College to the L.A. Lakers? Stranger things have happened. The Lakers are in the thick of the playoffs, but hearing the ticking of LeBron James's biological clock. The arguable greatest player ever is winding toward the close of his career. And as he does so, the Lakers will have to get creative.

Gohlke's perimeter skills will work well with creative offensive players. From Anthony Davis to D'Angelo Russell, the Lakers offer several guys who fit that role. At 38-32, the Lakers aren't done yet, but it's probably time for them to make some hard budget decisions and a cash-free option like Jack Gohlke will only become more attractive.

3. Detroit Pistons

The Pistons are 29th in the NBA in 3-pointers. While Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey make up an outstanding future backcourt, there's room for depth. A true perimeter-shooting third guard like Gohlke could certainly find a spot in Detroit.

It certainly wouldn't hurt that Jack Gohlke is kind of a local guy-- yes, the Oakland he plays for is in Michigan and not California.

The minutes Detroit has used on Marcus Sasser could be better utilized on Gohlke. Additionally, for a 12-58 team, a cheaper, younger alternative could free up salary cap money for more adventurous pursuits.

Particularly if Jack Gohlke goes undrafted, it would make sense for the PIstons to give him a long look as a potential free agent.

2. Memphis Grizzlies

Surprisingly, the Grizzlies are the second-worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA this season. But the Grizzlies have a versatile, athletic team. When and if Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are both on the floor, Memphis is dangerous.

A pair of rim-rocking drivers can open up 3-point alleys for Gohlke. Ja Morant and Jack Gohlke could be the NBA's most unlikely back court.

Memphis is just 24-47 this year, but this is a team not far removed from legitimate NBA playoff runs.

The franchise has tied its star to Ja Morant, which has made most of the past year an exercise in futility. But the core is still present in Memphis for an excellent team. A few peripheral parts, like Gohlke, could make all the difference.

1.San Antonio Spurs

The worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA happens to also have a generational post-game talent. With Victor Wemanyama drawing defenses to the post, perimeter shooting will be key in San Antonio's resurgance.

Gohlke's one-tool game just happens to be the tool the Spurs are about to be desperately seeking. Every dominant player needs reliable wing scorers-- think Steve Kerr for Jordan.

The Spurs are mired in one of the most obvious rebuilding situations in NBA history. At 15-55, they will stick near the bottom of the league standings. But Wemanyama is their reason for future hope. The French import has lived up to his press clippings and shows signs of a transcendent future. Particularly if he's surrounded by some shooters.

