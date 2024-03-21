Jordan Sears transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for the UT Martin guard ft. Kentucky, Providence, and more

The NCAA transfer portal is seeing a newcomer in junior guard Jordan Sears, as he leaves UT Martin for presumably greener pastures. A 5-foot-11 slashing shot creator out of Daytona Beach, Florida, Martin hasn`t mentioned where he intends to sign next, as the announcement is relatively new.

Sears averaged an excellent 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while also shooting at an elite 43.2% clip from deep:

Expand Tweet

However, here are five potential teams that could use his services as a high-level scorer with a tendency to finish strong among the trees in the paint. For demonstration sake, here`s a highlight reel of Jordan Sears` scoring complete with a breakdown of where he`s most efficient on the floor.

Before moving on, one should know that the teams in this list are no way definitive as potential landing spots for the UT Martin guard.

These teams were just picked based on the caliber of the guards potentially leaving them, most of which are already headed for the 2024 NBA Draft. So without further ado, let`s begin.

#1 Kentucky Wildcats

Reed Sheppard is likely leaving Kentucky for the NBA, which means that the Wildcats will need someone that can shoot the three at a high clip.

That`s where Jordan Sears could come in and be at most the second option for a perimeter-focused situational lineup, considering he shoots 43.2% from deep this season.

Sears is nowhere near the efficiency of Sheppard`s shooting from downtown (a blistering 52.5% on the year), but he could be an excellent fallback option for John Calipari whenever he needs some perimeter scoring.

#2 Providence Friars

Jordan Sears would be an upgrade over Devin Carter if talking about 3-point shooting alone. Not to mention, Sears scores as much as Carter on roughly similar efficiency, so Providence won`t be missing too much from Carter`s potential departure to the pros.

The difference that Sears would bring, though, is that he could reliably switch to his slashing when the threes aren`t falling. He takes far more shots inside the paint on average than from outside and has shown great efficiency at finishing around the rim despite being an undersized guard.

So Providence could be getting a high-scoring guard that won`t fall off too much on offense when either inside or outside scoring opportunities don`t work.

#3 Marquette Golden Eagles

Tyler Kolek is potentially leaving for the NBA, so Marquette will need a replacement guard who provides what Kolek does. Jordan Sears (stats-wise) is a better shooter and overall scorer than Kolek, just on a shorter side and with a slight dip in passing tendencies.

However, with a team like Marquette, perhaps Jordan Sears could have more passing targets and won`t have to rely on his individual scoring as much. That would be the beauty of him moving on to Milwaukee.

#4 Colorado Buffaloes

For the Colorado Buffaloes, they might not mind Sears being under six feet because their current guard KJ Simpson is also not on the taller side.

The former UT Martin guard is still clearly shorter, and he will be a slight downgrade from Simpson when strictly looking at stats. But Sears` production is still well within the ballpark, so the Buffs won`t miss out on much.

#5 Duke Blue Devils

Duke is known for developing high-scoring point guards, so that fact alone could be an alluring prospect for Sears.

He might be far shorter than Tyrese Proctor but can score and pass better on roughly similar efficiency. The only thing for Sears now is he just needs to prove he can do it against tougher ACC competition, because in the Big West, he didn`t have many big dogs to contend with.

For now, Proctor`s imminent departure for the NBA means that the Blue Devils would need a guard who can score and pass in equal measure. Jordan Sears might not be a starter if he moves to Durham for the first time, but he wiill have more than enough time to prove that he belongs.