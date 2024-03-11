Josh Schertz salary: How much does the Indiana State HC earn with the Sycamores?

Indiana State University has rewarded head coach Josh Schertz with a contract extension that will last through the 2027-28 season.

The 48-year-old Schertz, who guided the Sycamores to 23-13 in the 2022-23 season, will be paid $365,000 annually beginning in the 2024-25 season. This is up from the $300,000 the coach previously agreed with Indiana State at the start of his tenure in 2021.

According to WTHI-TV, ISU will pay the Florida Atlantic product an annual base pay of $263,000 and $102,000 in media and personal appearances.

As part of the deal, Schertz will receive a buyout fee if the school decides to terminate the contract. He will earn $250,000 if ISU decides to halt the deal in 2024; $200,000 in 2025; $150,000 in 2026 and $100,000 in 2027.

Josh Schertz carries a winning mentality to Indiana State's bench

Schertz has gone a long way from starting as a student assistant for Florida Atlantic in the 1999-2000 season to guiding the Sycamores to first place in the 2023-24 Missouri Valley Conference regular season.

After working as a student assistant with Florida Atlantic, he spent two seasons as an assistant coach with Lynn. In 2001, he was hired as an associated head coach for Queens University in North Carolina. Two years later, he transferred to High Point to be part of Bart Lundy's coaching staff.

In 2008, Schertz was acquired by Division II school Lincoln Memorial and was the Railspliters' coach for 13 seasons. He helped Lincoln Memorial win nine South Atlantic Conference regular season championships, five SAC tournament tiles, and a Division II runner-up finish in 2015-16.

In 2021, Indiana State acquired Schertz as the 26th coach of the program, replacing Greg Lansing.

It was not a good start for the Sycamores under Schertz's tutelage as it finished ninth in the 2021-22 Missouri Valley Conference regular season with an 11-20 record.

Indiana State bounced back in 2022-23 as it improved to 23-13 and made it to the 2023 College Basketball Invitational quarterfinals.

The two-year extension has worked wonders for Schertz as he led ISU to win the MVC regular season title and runner-up in the conference tournament, losing to Drake in the final.

The Sycamores also made history this season as it made the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1979. They reached No. 23 in the AP Poll on February 12.

Schertz told the media that the achievement meant a lot for the school as it had a proud basketball tradition, as it was the school of greats like Larry Bird, John Wooden, and Clarence Walker.

