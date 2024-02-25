Judah Mintz NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Syracuse guard ft. Minnesota Timberwolves and more

It has been a tough season for Syracuse but an excellent one for Orangemen guard Judah Mintz, who is an NBA prospect.

The six-foot-three Mintz has emerged as an outstanding lead guard and shown next level athleticism. While Mintz's perimeter game is still developing, he's certainly a possible NBA Draft pick.

Mintz is averaging 18.1 points per game in his sophomore season at Syracuse. In only two seasons, he has already amassed 1011 points for the Orangemen.

Additionally, his 268 assists bespeak excellent passing ability for a player who has been stuck on a couple of mediocre Syracuse squads.

At the next level, NBA evaluators are warming to Mintz, but many project him as a likely second-round pick. Nevertheless, good lead guards are always in demand, so an NBA team could grab Mintz, but which one?

Here are five good NBA fits for Mintz.

Five potential NBA landing spots for Judah Mintz

#1 Minnesota Timberwolves

Syracuse guard Judah Mintz is definitely an NBA prospect. But where might he play?

One of the top teams in the NBA, the T-wolves boast Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

However, their top point guard is Mike Conley, 36, and more a perimeter shooter than a driver and distributor. Mintz could be a great fit on an excellent Minnesota squad.

#2 Utah Jazz

Utah is building around forward Lauri Markkanen and guard Jordan Clarkson.

A distributor who could get to the rim and set up those two scorers would be an excellent pick-up for Utah. The Jazz are also thin enough in the backcourt. so Judah Mintz could get a shot to improve his perimeter shooting and nab a starting spot sooner than at most teams.

#3 San Antonio Spurs

Yes, obviously, the Spurs could use plenty of help. But despite their record, with VIctor Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, and Devin Vassell, there's only one real positional weakness: point guard.

Meanwhile, it could be a massive boost for Mintz. Joining forces with big Victor should create massive numbers of assist and scoring opportunities.

#4 Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are another team that has plenty of stars in the backcourt, but they're stars who are aging.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook have been great, but they're 34 and 35 respectively. Mintz could apprentice behind either or both guards and step into increasing minutes as Harden and Westbrook's careers wind down.

#5 Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard is 33. While Dame is still a legend, over long NBA seasons, a penetrating lead guard could help ease the load on him.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee is both a talented and experienced team and could give Judah Mintz an important lesson in winning at the next level. The Bucks might just nab Mintz.

Where do you think Judah Mintz will end up? Will he sneak into the first round of the Draft? Let us here from you below in the comments section.