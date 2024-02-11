Kansas vs Baylor Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 10 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In a massive Big 12 showdown, the No. 13 Baylor Bears take on the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday evening. The tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT.

The Jayhawks (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) are on a three-game winning streak after a 79-73 home win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday. The Bears (18-5, 6-4) are coming off a tough 75-70 overtime road loss on Monday against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Baylor Bears vs. Kansas Jayhawks betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Baylor Bears +6.5 (-110) Over 148.5 (-105) +240 Kansas Jayhawks -6.5 (-110) Under 148.5 (-115) -290

Baylor Bears vs. Kansas Jayhawks head-to-head

This will be the 40th time the Baylor Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks will battle it out on the hardwood. However, it has been a one-sided matchup, as Kansas has a 31-9 record against Baylor.

The most recent game happened on Feb. 18, 2023, when Kansas picked up an 87-71 home win.

Where to watch Baylor Bears vs. Kansas Jayhawks

This game between the two ranked Big 12 opponents will be airing nationally on ESPN on linear television. It will also be streaming on ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV.

Baylor Bears vs. Kansas Jayhawks critical injuries

Baylor

Forward Yanis Ndjonga: Knee (OUT)

Kansas

Guard Kevin McCullar Jr: Knee (Questionable)

Baylor Bears vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Best picks and prediction

It will be a solid game between two top teams in college basketball, and if Kevin McCullar Jr. is forced to miss this contest, that will be a massive blow for the Jayhawks' offense. With how he has been discussing the nagging knee injury, it will be difficult to expect him to get into the rhythm he has been playing with throughout the year.

These defenses will make this closer than people expect, as the Bears allowed 70.0 points in their last three games while the Jayhawks gave up 68.3 points in their previous four.

All in all, go with the Baylor Bears to extend their winning streak and cover the spread against a tough Jayhawks team, whether Kevin McCullar is in the lineup or not.

Pick: Baylor Bears +6.5 (-110)

