West Virginia vs Texas Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 10 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The West Virginia Mountaineers will battle against the Texas Longhorns in an exciting Big 12 action on Saturday afternoon at the Moody Center. The tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET/noon PT.

The Mountaineers (8-14, 3-6 Big 12) are coming off an 86-73 home loss against the BYU Cougars last Saturday. The Longhorns (15-8, 4-6) are coming off a 70-65 home loss against the Iowa State Hawkeyes on Tuesday.

Also Read: Chip Kelly record vs. Michigan: Former UCLA HC's record against Michigan explored

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Texas Longhorns betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline West Virginia Mountaineers +12.5 (-115) Over 144.5 (-105) +600 Texas Longhorns -12.5 (-105) Under 144.5 (-115) -900

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Texas Longhorns head-to-head

This game will be the 29th time the Mountaineers and the Longhorns battle it out on the hardwood, and the Longhorns have a 17-11 record.

The most recent game happened less than a month ago, on Jan. 13, when West Virginia picked up a 76-73 road win.

Where to watch West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Texas Longhorns

This game will be airing on the Longhorn Network on linear television as well as streaming on the ESPN app, Fubo and Sling.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Texas Longhorns injuries

West Virginia

Forward Akok Akok: Undisclosed (Probable)

Texas

No injuries to report

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Texas Longhorns: Best picks and prediction

When looking at the adjusted efficiency margin provided by KenPom, these programs are on two different levels. West Virginia is ranked 134th in the country with a +3.30 rating, while Texas is 31st in college basketball with a +17.62 rating.

Expect to see senior guard Max Abmas step up in this matchup, as he is averaging 17.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 0.9 steals per game in 35.2 minutes. He had a huge outing earlier this season against the Mountaineers, recording 32 points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals but also coughed the ball up five times in 37 minutes of action.

The offenses on both teams have shown a bit of a difference, as the Mountaineers are shooting 41.6% from the field while the Longhorns have been shooting 47.8%. All in all, go with the Texas Longhorns to cover the spread in this matchup.

Pick: Texas Longhorns -12.5 (105)

Also Read: Duke vs Boston College Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 10 | College Basketball Season 2023-24