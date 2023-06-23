Kendric Davis NBA Draft projection 2023: Can the Memphis guard find a spot in the first round?

Memphis Tigers guard Kendric Davis had a phenomenal season under coach Penny Hardaway, leading him to declare for the 2023 draft.

He led his team to a respectable 26-9 regular season and the American Athletic Conference championship against favorites Houston. Their run in the NCAA tournament was controversially ended in the first round by Florida 66-65.

Davis' stock had risen sufficiently that he was confident going into the draft. Did he do well enough to be picked in the first round, though, and which teams could be credited with an interest in his services?

He is unlikely to get picked in the first round as this year's draft class is seriously talented, with younger prospects with more upside for NBA teams.

Mavs/Magic Draft @MavsDraft Kendric Davis is such a fun shot creator. He's got a great argument for best handles in the country/draft Kendric Davis is such a fun shot creator. He's got a great argument for best handles in the country/draft https://t.co/3b6ZmY8oRG

Davis' draft projections

Davis has been likened to NBA superstar Kyrie Irving with how he handles the ball and his dribbling ability in tight spaces.

His 21.9 points and 5.4 assists average should have him picked higher in the draft, but that is not how the mock drafts are swaying. He is projected to be selected late in the second round, with some even predicting that he will go undrafted.

He performed well enough at the G League elite camp to be invited to the NBA draft combine. He averaged 13.5 minutes per game, putting up 8.5 points and 2.0 rebounds.

According to ESPN sources, he had a workout with the Memphis Grizzlies, which went well. He also worked out with the Indiana Pacers in early June.

The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that could sneak in and grab some undrafted gems after they traded their 2023 pick to the Brooklyn Nets in the James Harden deal. They also lost their 2023 and 2024 second-round picks because of tampering.

They could be a potential destination for the former Tiger's guard. Whatever happens, Corey Barker, Kendric's agent, stated that his client would probably be in the gym instead of watching the draft.

“He’ll probably be in the gym. He’s not caught up in the hype of all that. He just wants to get somewhere and get to work.” - Corey Barker

Strengths and weaknesses

Davis has been described as a floor general, facilitating play and creating shots for his teammates. Although his 21.9 points average points to him being a supreme scorer, he is a well-rounded guard.

Standing at 5-foot-10, his size is cause for concern for NBA teams since it impacts his versatility in defense. The physicality levels also go up another level in the NBA which could put Davis at a distinct disadvantage against bigger opponents.

He's 24 years old, which is much older than most prospects drafted to the NBA, and that aspect, combined with his height and lean frame, could explain his low ranking in this draft class.

