"Kid that's averaging 5 PPG gets highlights on SportsCenter": SB champ Ryan Clark puts LeBron James under spotlight for criticism on son Bronny James

Former ESPN analyst Ryan Clark has placed LA Lakers star LeBron James under the spotlight following his criticism of an ESPN mock draft that had his son Bronny being picked No. 39 in 2025. That's a tremendous slide from a year ago, when Bronny was projected by the same draft expert, Jonathan Givony, to go at No. 10 in the 2024 draft.

In the latest episode of "The Pivot," the former Pro Bowl safety who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2008 said he believes that Bronny gets media attention because of LeBron saying that he wants to play with his son in the NBA.

"The first person to ever talk about Bronny in the NBA was LeBron James, and so you now can't win," Clark said. "The projections aren't what you want. The projections aren't what you thought. You can't now be upset. You can't now go on the defensive.

"There's also a reason that a kid that's averaging five points a game gets highlights on 'SportsCenter,' because he has alley-oop layup," he said. "It's because he is Bronny James. It's a reason why a high school kid who's not the top player in the country has a documentary on him. It's because he's Bronny James."

James deleted a tweet that said:

"The work and the results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If yall don't know he doesn't care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given."

Despite being a four-star recruit, Bronny was expected to follow a growth trajectory into the lottery portion of the 2024 NBA draft, according to Givony. However, a heart issue that surfaced in July has slowed that progress. Bronny didn't play until Dec. 10 and has only started six games while shooting just 37.1%, including 27.5% from 3-point range this season.

LeBron James gets praise for protecting Bronny

Meanwhile, "The Pivot" co-host Fred Taylor offered a different take on the issue. He hailed the Lakers star for being protective of his son. The former NFL running back admired King James for "perfectly" handling family life.

"He cares as he should," Taylor said. "He's a parent. I mean, he's one of the greatest basketball players ever, but he's a dad first. He's done an effective job in protecting his wife ... his relationship despite all the other stuff they say about him."

Co-host Channing Crowder Jr. also chimed in, saying there's a side of LeBron that shows he is affected by his son's situation.

Taylor said he believes that mock drafts are irrelevant and for entertainment purposes. He wants the younger James to continue improving regardless of other people's perspectives.

