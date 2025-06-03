LeBron James’ son Bryce James & Shaq’s daughter Me’arah O’Neal react as Carter Bryant pens emotional message after NBA Draft decision

Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant has declared for the 2025 NBA draft. On Monday, the freshman announced on Instagram that he will be forgoing his remaining college eligibility years to try and get drafted into the NBA.

This development comes after Bryant was invited to the draft combine on May 13. Bryant's confirmation of his next career move has garnered the attention of many in the collegiate hoops world, including the children NBA legends; LeBron James' son Bryce and Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me'arah.

"GOD bless the dream chasers," Bryant captioned.

Bryce James, committed to play for the Wildcats later this 2025-26 campaign for his first year of college hoops, dropped a one-word reaction for Bryant.

"Yeaaaaaaaaa," James wrote.

(image credits: @cartedbryant on Instagram)

James also reposted Bryant's post on his Instagram stories.

(image credits: @_justbryce on Instagram)

Me'arah O'Neal, who wrapped up her first stint in college hoops with the Florida Gators, gave words of encouragement to Bryant.

"There he goo, workout brudda," O'Neal commented.

(image credits: @carterdbryant on Instagram)

Bryant is coming off of a 2024-25 campaign in which he averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per outing. He and the Wildcats finished with an overall record of 24-13, 14-6 during Big 12 conference play this year, and made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA national tournament.

Carter Bryant says that the Arizona Wildcats experience was everything he hoped it would be

In Carter Bryant's lengthy heartfelt letter to bid farewell to coach Tommy Lloyd's Arizona Wildcats, the California native shared that he will always be grateful for his teammates and the program.

"To Tucson, from being an 8-year-old boy who always felt the magic of McKale as a fanoto playing in the most important games of my life thus far with Arizona on my chest, this journey has been all I could have ever imagined," Bryant said.

"To my teammates, from the hard talks, the laughs, and even the moments when I didn't think I could look at you guys in the guys because I was sick and tired of hearing how bad I am at UNO...I wish I could go back and relive each of those moments," he continued.

Bryant heads into the 2025 NBA draft with a projected No. 10 overall pick selection by the Houston Rockets, coached by Ime Udoka, as per Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft.

