Is Arizona's Carter Bryant eligible for 2025 NBA draft? Exploring possible landing spots

Arizona freshman Carter Bryant began his college basketball career as a four-star recruit out of Centennial High School in Riverside, California. A highly athletic forward, Byrant made a significant impact with the Wildcats despite having limited playing time.

Ad

Byrant may not be rated as high as fellow freshmen Cooper Flagg of Duke and Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper of Rutgers, but he falls on the radar of basketball experts purely based on his potential. Averaging 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game and shooting 47.6%, the 6-foot-8 forward is known for being extremely physical, which has served him well in running the floor.

However, Bryant is flawed in some specific areas. He is not as efficient when in transition. But this points to his inexperience, which means he will need to do a lot of learning if he eventually makes it into the NBA.

Ad

Trending

As the 2025 NBA draft approaches, here's a look at Bryant's eligibility and prospects.

Is Carter Bryant eligible for 2025 NBA draft?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carter Byrant is eligible for the 2025 NBA draft. By NBA rules, a player must be at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft. Additionally, the player must have graduated from high school in the United States. Early entrants must declare themselves eligible for the draft.

Bryant is 19, having been born on Nov. 5, 2005.

3 possible landing spots for Carter Bryant in 2025 NBA draft

San Antonio Spurs

Ad

The Spurs need a tall wing defender and shooter, and Bryant will fit perfectly. Known for running the floor, San Antonio needs someone like Bryant who can shoot well beyond the arc, as he can create plenty of open shots for Spurs stars Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox.

Defensively, the Spurs cannot rely on only Harrison Barnes to guard opposing forwards. They will need a talent like Bryant, who is much more effective off the ball. Besides, the Arizona freshman needs to go to a place where he can improve his game and play to his strengths. The Spurs already have produced many outstanding players through their development program.

Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves

Bryant can fit in well with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who can use him to serve as additional depth to Jaden McDaniels. His defensive ability can be an asset to the Timberwolves' defensive-oriented playstyle. In addition, playing for Minnesota will provide Bryant a great opportunity to learn from multiple defensive talents in the team.

OKC Thunder

Bryant will fit perfectly into the Thunder's system because he can handle the ball, pass, and shoot. With his 6-8 frame, he can man the Thunder's perimeter and many open shots from Oklahoma City’s stars. More importantly, he will play for a team that has a more clearly defined role for him. He may not be a scorer yet, but his tall frame and athleticism will enhance his defensive projection and monster block rate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback