“Less information is better for us”: When $12 million Dawn Staley made her feelings clear about players’ injuries

On July 20, 2024, during the 200th episode of Maynard Nexsen's official channel podcast, University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley made an insightful return to the show. Just days after leading her team to victory in the 2024 National Championship, she discussed her approach to keeping her athletes in top physical and mental condition.

When asked about her philosophy on discussing player injuries, Staley made her stance clear:

"Less information is better for us because you don’t know and I think that’s a personal thing from a student-athlete where they are in their process of recovery or injury."

(ET: 11:38- 12:39)

Her perspective centers around respecting athletes' autonomy and privacy. She understands that recovery is a highly personal process and chooses not to divulge unnecessary details about injuries.

Staley's statement on player privacy continues with her explaining that sports are a big business. However, it’s not always about sharing every piece of information, especially when it comes to injuries.

She expressed that the rise of betting and gaming in sports has created a demand for more transparency about players’ conditions. She said:

"So I see it on that side of it but I’m always on their side of protecting our players and their privacy and their ability to deal with their injury on a personal level."

However, Staley made it clear that she doesn’t believe in compromising her players’ privacy for the sake of media convenience. Staley went on to acknowledge the other side of the equation, where the media plays an essential role.

Dawn Staley's contract extension to record-breaking salary

In January 2024, South Carolina made headlines again with the announcement that Dawn Staley had received a contract extension through the 2029-30 season. The extension will make Staley the highest-paid coach in women’s basketball, reinforcing her standing as one of the most successful figures in the sport.

Staley's new deal will start with an annual salary of $4 million, a $500,000 signing bonus, and an annual $250,000 raise, culminating in a total worth of around $25.25 million over the next several years.

Since taking over South Carolina's program in 2008, she has built the Gamecocks into a powerhouse, winning three national championships. The 2024 season, in particular, was a landmark year, with the team going undefeated and securing a 38-0 record on their way to the national title.

Staley’s Gamecocks have been a dominant force in the SEC, boasting an impressive 165-15 record in regular-season play since the 2013-14 season. During that time, South Carolina has captured or shared the SEC regular-season title eight times, and they’ve won the SEC tournament championship eight times as well.

Before the contract extension, Staley was earning $3.2 million for the 2024 season. With her new deal, she is now the highest-paid coach in the women’s game, surpassing other top coaches in the sport.

UConn’s Geno Auriemma, who has won 11 NCAA championships, is earning $3.34 million this season, while LSU’s Kim Mulkey, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2023, is making $3.25 million. Staley, Auriemma, and Mulkey are among the few active head coaches who have won NCAA titles, marking a significant achievement in women’s basketball coaching.

Looking ahead, Staley’s squad faces a challenging stretch in February, with several high-profile matchups on the horizon. South Carolina will travel to Athens to take on Georgia on Thursday, February 8th, followed by a crucial rematch against No. 4 Texas on Sunday, February 11th.

The team is also preparing for a non-conference showdown with No. 5 UConn on February 16th, which will be aired on ABC at 1 p.m.

