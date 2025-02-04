"They not like us"; South Carolina fans boast their dominance as Dawn Staley's team reach longest home win streak in SEC history

Although Dawn Staley's South Carolina ended its undefeated run from the previous year, the Gamecocks made SEC history against Auburn on Saturday. As the Gamecocks won 83-66, the program clinched its 70th straight home win, making it the longest winning streak in the Southeastern Conference.

The program surpassed Tennessee's 69-game record under legendary coach Pat Summitt to achieve the feat. The achievement came with impeccable timing, the same day when USC's finest, A'ja Wilson, had her jersey retired.

The last game Staley's team lost at the Colonial Life Arena was in the 2020 season against NC State.

Dawn Staley poked fun at Bam Adebayo's presence at South Carolina's game

Before setting the SEC record, Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks mounted A'ja Wilson's No. 22 college jersey in the rafters as she sat with her parents and the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo.

For some time, Wilson and Adebayo piqued fans' attention around the nature of their relationship. Hoops followers believe that the WNBA and NBA star are dating. However, the two have yet to publicly speak on the speculations.

With that, Dawn Staley playfully mocked Adebayo's presence during the postgame news conference. The star was fresh off hitting a midrange pullup to lead the Heat to a 105-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

"I think Bam Adebayo was here, I don't know why," she said. "But it was great to have him in the building after he hit the game-winner last night."

Nobody on South Carolina will ever don the same number as A'ja Wilson again. The Las Vegas Aces star helped Dawn Staley thrust South Carolina as a women's basketball powerhouse, leading the program to its first title in 2017.

Her connection to the school still helps Staley garner significant attention from top high school prospects.

