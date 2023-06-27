"Heard youuuu"- LSU star Angel Reese responds to Dylan Crews' 'ring me' celebration during the 2023 College World Series

Sport always has its trendsetters and it seems like Angel Reese has joined that category. Earlier this year, during the championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Reese did the 'ring me' gesture that Steph Curry used against the Boston Celtics in 2022.

Yesterday, when the LSU Tigers baseball team beat the Florida Gators in the College World Series, Dylan Crews did the same gesture. They won the series, as LSU sports continue to rise to prominence.

The celebration is a variation of crowning the champions and some people see it as a taunting gesture but it's catching on quickly.

The moment Dylan Crews did it, Angel Reese tweeted her thoughts:

“Heard youuuu, I love it hereee.”

Angel Reese and Dylan Crews following LSU tradition

This has been one of the best years in LSU sports history. In April, their women's basketball team led by Angel Reese won the national championship, blowing out Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85.

Two months later, their baseball team, led by projected MLB first pick Dylan Crews, won the College World Series beating Florida in Omaha.

The LSU baseball team had taken such a commanding lead that they broke out the 'ring me' celebration on two separate occasions. First, it was Dylan Crews who scored LSU's 12th run and celebrated by pointing to his ring finger.

Next up was baseman Tre' Morgan, who scored LSU's 16th run and promptly repeated the celebration.

It seems like an LSU tradition at this point and surprisingly, it didn't really start with Steph Curry, although Reese's version was inspired by Curry.

In 2020, when LSU's football team was on their way to the national championship against Clemson, Joe Burrow tapped his ring finger, starting the tradition.

Dylan Crews' path to the CWS championship

LSU baseball was considered the best team in the nation at the beginning of the season and they ended it in style, confirming their dominance. Their season hasn't always been so straightforward though, having a shaky run of form in the middle.

It helped that they had the talents of Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes to fall back on, who helped lead them to the College World Series.

Crews' talent led them to sweep the regionals and super regionals. LSU easily swept aside No.1 seed Wake Forest to proceed to the finals against the Florida Gators. They beat the Gators in Game 1, leading to a premature coronation from some fans.

They lost heavily in Game 2, but responded in Game 3, winning 18-4 en route to their seventh national championship. The series against Florida was also a revenge mission, after being swept by them in the 2017 finals.

Dylan Crews won the 2023 Golden Spikes Award given to the most outstanding amateur baseball player in the country. He had a vocal fanbase, including Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA tournament Angel Reese, in his corner.

