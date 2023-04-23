Two LSU products in Joe Burrow and women's basketballer Angel Reese have posed together for a picture pointing to their fingers, suggesting their LSU championship rings are the main idea of the photo.

For Burrow, his LSU title came in 2019 when the star-studded team blew through everyone in college football. For Reese, hers came a few weeks ago against Iowa in the NCAA Women's championship game as LSU defeated Iowa 102-85.

The big talking point about the game was the interaction with Iowa's Caitlin Clark. Kansas City Chiefs fans have given their thoughts on Burrow and Reese's picture. One fan stated that Mahomes and Clark are better than the LSU duo.

"Two frauds 💀mahomes and clark duo clears."

• @CantGuardToney @FieldYates mahomes and clark duo clears @LSUwbkb two fraudsmahomes and clark duo clears @FieldYates @LSUwbkb two frauds 💀mahomes and clark duo clears

Other fans gave their thoughts on Burrow and Reese posing together with their LSU championship rings.

• @CantGuardToney @FieldYates @LSUwbkb reminder that caitlin clark is a chiefs fan. she knows the superior QB and team @FieldYates @LSUwbkb reminder that caitlin clark is a chiefs fan. she knows the superior QB and team

cybbr @cybbr1 @FieldYates @LSUwbkb now we need clark and mahomes to take a pic 2 @FieldYates @LSUwbkb now we need clark and mahomes to take a pic 2 🐐

So it appears that many bring the conversation back to Patrick Mahomes and Caitlin Clark for the LSU duo. Others mention Joe Burrow and the fact that he hasn't won a Super Bowl yet.

Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes on AFC collision course for the next decade

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Having met in the last two AFC Championship games that saw the record split 1-1, Burrow and Mahomes are set to be a thorn in each other's side for the foreseeable future.

Much like the Tom Brady and Peyton Manning rivalry of years gone by, perhaps we have the next installment with Burrow and Mahomes.

The Bengals are one of the best teams in the AFC and the same can be said for the Chiefs with Mahomes. In the last five meetings, the Bengals hold sway 3-2 and prior to their AFC Championship loss last season, had won three on the bounce against Mahomes with Joe Burrow starting.

Another interesting point is that in the last four games, they have all been decided by a single score. It makes for great drama and NFL fans can look forward to this matchup over the next decade as both are entering the primes of their careers with loaded teams.

