"Best quarterback in football" - NFL analyst boldly claims Joe Burrow is better QB than Patrick Mahomes

Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes are all set to face off yet again in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The two elite quarterbacks are developing an epic rivalry on the football field. They will meet in the AFC Conference Championship game this Sunday for the second consecutive season as they continue to show they are some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

There's no denying that both Burrow and Mahomes are in the elite class of current quarterbacks. They are almost unanimously regarded as two of the top five QBs, while many around the NFL believe they could be the two best overall quarterbacks. While most would agree that Mahomes is at the top of the list right now, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky disagrees.

Orlovsky recently appeared on an episode of Get Up to share this hot take on the two quarterbacks:

"Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in football. Now let me be very clear with what I'm saying. OK, Chiefs fans. Patrick Mahomes is the best player. He’s the most talented player in the NFL and he’s the most dynamic weapon. Joe Burrow’s the best quarterback in football when it comes to quarterbacking."

Orlovsky continued:

"When it comes to understanding play calls. When it comes to understanding what you have to do with the football. When it comes to understanding what the defense is. When it comes to understanding pocket manipulation. When it comes to timing and rhythm and accuracy. Joe Burrow is the best. He's the standard right now."

Mahomes has already won a Super Bowl ring, Super Bowl MVP award and NFL MVP award during his impressive young career. Burrow is yet to achieve any of those things, though he could definitely be on his way to eventually doing so. While Mahomes has accomplished more so far, Burrow currently holds the edge when they face off head-to-head.

Joe Burrow's career record vs. Patrick Mahomes

AFC Championship

Joe Burrow has spent his entire career so far with the Cincinnati Bengals. The same can be said for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams have faced off against each other three times, with the two elite quarterbacks under center. The Bengals have defeated the Chiefs all three times in this situation.

Two of the meetings occurred during the regular season, including once each in the 2021 and 2022 NFL seasons. The third was during the AFC Championship game for the 2021 NFL season. Burrow is the only quarterback ever to be undefeated against Mahomes in multiple starts. Mahomes will look to break that trend in an AFC Championship rematch this year.

