LSU vs UCLA women's basketball Predictions, Odds & Picks for March 30 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

LSU vs UCLA is the second matchup in the Elite Eight of the women's March Madness Tournament. The No. 1 Bruins will take on the No. 3 Tigers on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. LSU is the lowest-seeded team left in the tournament.

Ad

Heading into this matchup, UCLA is coming off three dominant wins, including a 76-62 win over No. 5 Ole Miss in the Sweet 16. LSU is fresh off an 80-73 upset victory over No. 2 NC State in its Sweet 16 matchup.

LSU vs UCLA prediction

While LSU is the lowest seed left in the tournament, this matchup between the Tigers and Bruins should still be one of the closest games of the Elite Eight. LSU proved that it can compete with the top teams in the nation with its win over NC State in the Sweet 16. LSU was also dominant in its first two rounds, beating Florida State and San Diego State by wide margins.

Ad

Trending

However, UCLA will be a step up in competition for the Tigers. The Bruins have been incredibly consistent throughout March Madness. Their most recent win over Ole Miss was clinical, as were their wins over Richmond and Southern in the previous two rounds. Although this should be a close game, it is hard to imagine UCLA bowing out of the tournament at this stage.

Prediction: UCLA 75, LSU 71

LSU vs UCLA odds

Via DraftKings

Ad

Moneyline: LSU (+154), UCLA (-187)

Spread: LSU +4.5 points (-115), UCLA -4.5 points (-105)

Total: 147.5 points (-110)

LSU vs UCLA head-to-head

UCLA and LSU have played three times throughout their history, and if there is anything that should give LSU hope, it is their historical record. The Tigers have won all three previous matchups between these two teams. The most recent matchup was exactly one year ago, with LSU eliminating UCLA in the Sweet 16 of 2024 March Madness. The Tigers were a slight underdog in that matchup.

Ad

Where to watch LSU vs UCLA

Fans interested in watching this game can tune into ESPN. The game is also available to stream on March Madness Live, the ESPN app or Fubo TV.

LSU vs UCLA projected starting lineups

LSU

Aneesah Morrow, F

Sa'Myah Smith, F

Flau'jae Johnson, G

Last-Tear Poa, G

Mikaylah Williams, G

UCLA

Lauren Betts, C

Angela Dugalic, F

Gabriela Jacquez, F

Laondynn Jones, G

Kiki Rice, G

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here