Marquette vs Villanova Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 30 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In an exciting Big East matchup on Tuesday evening, the ninth-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles will take on the Villanova Wildcats at Finneran Pavilion. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Golden Eagles (15-5, 6-3 Big East) are on a four-game winning streak after a 75-57 home victory against the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday. The Wildcats (11-9, 4-5) are on a four-game losing streak after an 88-81 double-overtime road loss against the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday.

Marquette vs. Villanova betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Marquette Golden Eagles +1.5 (-110) Over 143.5 (-105) +105 Villanova Wildcats -1.5 (-110) Under 143.5 (-115) -125

Marquette vs. Villanova head-to-head

The Marquette Golden Eagles and the Villanova Wildcats are facing for the 38th time in program history. The Wildcats have a 22-15 record in those games, but the Golden Eagles have controlled the recent games. Marquette has won the previous five games and is coming off an 87-74 home win on Jan. 15, the last time out.

Where to watch Marquette vs. Villanova

The matchup will be available on linear television and streaming, so fans should not miss a second of the action. FS1 will broadcast the game on television while it can be streamed on YouTube TV and Fubo.

Marquette vs. Villanova key injuries

Marquette

Guard Chase Ross: Shoulder (OUT)

Guard Sean Jones: Knee (OUT)

Villanova

Forward Nnanna Njoku: Knee (OUT)

Forward Trey Patterson: Shoulder (OUT)

Marquette vs. Villanova: Best picks and prediction

The two defenses show a high contrast, as the Golden Eagles allowed 69.0 points in their previous five games, while the Wildcats gave up 74.7 points in their last three. The ability to shoot the basketball is also on two different levels, as Marquette shoots 47.1% from the floor while Villanova connects 42.4% from the field as a team.

Senior forward Eric Dixon is the best player in this matchup, as he has shot 47.1% from the floor, including 35.4% from 3. He is averaging 15.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.7 steals in 29.7 minutes per game. All in all, go with the Marquette Golden Eagles to continue their winning streak against the Villanova Wildcats and cover the spread.

Pick: Marquette Golden Eagles +1.5 (-110)

