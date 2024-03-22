Marquette vs Western Kentucky Predictions, Odds and Picks - Mar. 22 | March Madness 

We have an exciting first-round matchup in the South Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament this afternoon as the second-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles take on the 15th-seeded Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

This game is going to be interesting and this is the season of upsets. Let's take a closer look at this matchup and discuss which way this game will go.

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Marquette Golden Eagles +14.5 (-110) Over 157.5 (-105) +800 Marquette Golden Eagles -14.5 (-110) Under 157.5 (-115) -1400

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers head-to-head

The beauty of March Madness is seeing matchups that we are not used to and this is definitely one of those.

The only other time these teams faced off was during the 1976 NCAA Tournament in the first round. In that game, the Golden Eagles won 79-60.

Where can I watch the Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers?

This NCAA Tournament game will be broadcast on both regular and streaming television. It will air on TBS and can also be viewed on YouTube TV, Hulu and Fubo.

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers critical injuries

Marquette

Forward Oso Ighodaro: Knee (Questionable)

Guard Tyler Kolek: Oblique (Probable)

Guard Sean Jones: Knee (OUT)

Western Kentucky

No injuries to report

Predictions for Marquette vs Western Kentucky

When looking at the defenses in the last handful of games heading into the NCAA Tournament, both defenses have stepped up. The Golden Eagles have given up 68.7 points in their last three games, while the Hilltoppers have allowed 69.0 points in their previous four games.

Throughout the season, these teams have played incredibly well on defense, with Western Kentucky ranking 49th in NCAA basketball with an opposing shooting percentage of 41.8. Marquette is not far behind them, ranking 80th in the country with a 42.4 field goal percentage against them.

These programs have done a far better job of hitting the under, with Western Kentucky hitting the under in 15 of 30 games. Compare that to Marquette, which has gone under in 20 of their 34 games this season.

All in all, go with the under as the best play for this game.

Best picks for Marquette vs Western Kentucky

Point total: Under 157.5 Points (-115)

Besides, the pick above the following selections offer the best odds.

WKU +14.5 (-110)

Khristian Lander O9.5 Points (+100)

