Mikayla Blakes, Morgan Cheli and others react to KK Arnold's latest IG dump from Under Armour's Dawg Camp

UConn Huskies guard KK Arnold is reaping the benefits of being a national champion. The incoming junior is coming off a successful 2024-2025 season, through which she and her team won the 2025 national title after defeating the defending national champions, South Carolina Gamecocks, by 23 points, 82–59, on Apr. 6 during March Madness.
Recently, Arnold was hand-picked by global sportswear brand Under Armour's "Dawgs Class of 2025" camp, which featured her alongside some of the best players in the current college basketball landscape. With a fulfilling camp in her books, Arnold shared a few snaps from the camp on Instagram.
"Dawgs in the dessert," Arnold captioned her post with a cactus and wolf emoji.
Collegiate hoops cogs, including her teammates and rivals, reacted in the comments section of Arnold's post. Mikayla Blakes and Morgan Cheli also commented.
"Oh hey Arnolddd," Vanderbilt Commodores star Mikayla Blakes wrote.
"Yeaaaa," UConn Huskies teammate Morgan Cheli wrote.
"Shout out, Fiona," Kentucky Wildcats standout Georgia Amoore wrote.
"You are just a dawg everywhere," now former UConn Huskies teammate Paige Bueckers wrote with a camera and a heart-eyes emoji.
"KK & fionaa," Duke Blue Devils player Ashlon Jackson wrote with a red heart emoji.
Maryland Terrapins guard Shyanne Sellers dropped three dog emojis.
"Gngy," LSU Tigers sensation Mikaylah Williams wrote.
Arnold averaged 5.5 markers, 2.4 boards, 2.8 dimes and 1.5 swipes per game on her recently concluded sophomore year for the Huskies as she aided the likes of Cheli to win the 2025 national championship.
Kelsey Plum proclaims KK Arnold as a star
Even Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum supported Arnold in the comment section. Plum had spearheaded the event as a mentor to some of college basketball's budding stars.
"Ur a star," Plum wrote and added a star emoji.
Before this, Plum also shared that Arnold was determined the "top dawg" of the whole camp on Monday on @uabasketball on Instagram, and the now third-year standout received an honorary neck chain for it.
