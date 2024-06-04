The Big 12 Conference is making some exciting changes for the 2024-25 college basketball season. The Big 12 has reportedly decided to add Hollywood-style floor seats for home teams in the upcoming season.

On Monday, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein broke the news on X/Twitter:

"Source: The Big 12 has voted to introduce Hollywood floor seats for the home team during the 2024-25 college basketball season. That's seats between the scorers table and the team bench."

Expand Tweet

Trending

For fans, this means an opportunity to experience the game up close, almost like being part of the action. However, the decision has sparked a wave of reactions from fans.

While some view it as an exciting chance to engage more closely with the game, others are skeptical about how it might affect their viewing experience. Some fans perceive it as a move driven by revenue rather than a game-changer:

"Money grab," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Anyway to make a few extra bucks," said another.

Expand Tweet

An X user even calculated the potential revenue the conference could generate with the addition of the Hollowoos seats:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, some fans are unhappy about the obstructed views it would bring:

"Never liked these seats," one fan commented.

Another fan expressed their dilemma and highlighted a common issue of whether these seats are worth sacrificing a clear view:

"I sat in row 1 behind the scorers table at a game once. I watched the 2nd half from an empty seat about 10 rows higher, just so I could see the game. Hard to watch the game with the coaches and players moving in front of you," one X user wrote.

"Didn’t schools already have floor seats? Sure move the radio broadcast to the upper deck. Great idea," one fan commented.

As the 2024-25 approaches, it remains to be seen if these seats will truly enhance the game experience.

Big 12 Conference aims for expansion

The Big 12 is expected to expand their conference basketball teams from 16 to 20, a move that aims to add excitement and depth to the competition.

Expand Tweet

While Oklahoma and Texas departed the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference, four former Pac-12 programs will join the conference. It was announced in August 2023 that Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will debut as Big 12 members in the 2024-25 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback