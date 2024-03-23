MSU vs UNC Predictions, Odds and Picks - Mar. 23 | March Madness 2024

The second round of the NCAA Tournament sees the top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels take on the ninth-seeded Michigan State Spartans in the West Region. The winner survives for next weekend and makes the Sweet 16.

The Tar Heels (28-7) were able to pick up a 90-62 win over the Wagner Seahawks in the first round. The Spartans (20-14) defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Round of 64 69-51.

Michigan State Spartans vs. North Carolina Tar Heels betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Michigan State Spartans +4.5 (-120) Over 142.5 (-110) +155 North Carolina Tar Heels -4.5 (+100) Under 142.5 (-110) -185

Michigan State Spartans vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Picks

Armando Bacot Over 13.5 Points (-125)

Tyson Walker Over 3.5 Rebounds (+130)

Under 142.5 Points (-110)

Michigan State Spartans vs. North Carolina Tar Heels, head-to-head

This game will be the 10th time the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Michigan State Spartans go head-to-head against one another. The Tar Heels have the advantage in this matchup and hold a 6-3 all-time record, as their most recent game was on Nov. 26, 2017.

The game was played in a neutral site, and the Spartans won 63-45.

Where to watch the Michigan State Spartans vs. North Carolina Tar Heels?

This NCAA Tournament game will be broadcast on both regular television and streaming. It will air on CBS and can also be viewed on YouTube TV, Paramount+ and Fubo.

Michigan State Spartans vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Injury Report

Michigan State

Guard Jeremy Fears Jr.: Leg (OUT)

Guard Gehrig Normand: Foot (OUT)

North Carolina

No injuries to report

Predictions for Michigan State vs. North Carolina

The Michigan State Spartans are the lesser team in this matchup and are dealing with injuries, so it's an uphill climb for them. North Carolina has proven to be one of the best college basketball teams in the nation, and its ability to rebound completely engulfs what Michigan State can do.

The Spartans do not have much size to limit what forward Armando Bacot could do against them.

While this spread is not considered to be too large, consider taking the favorites here to cover the spread and advance to the Sweet 16.

Pick: North Carolina Tar Heels -4.5 (+100)

