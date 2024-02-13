New Orleans vs Northwestern State prediction, odds & picks - Feb. 12 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The New Orleans Privateers are heading to Prather Coliseum to take on the Northwestern State Demons in Southland Conference action. The tipoff is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT.

The Privateers (8-16, 3-8 Southland) are coming off an 89-83 road loss on Saturday against the Texas A&M Commerce Lions. Meanwhile, the Demons (6-18, 4-7) are on a two-game losing streak after a 69-59 home loss against the SE Louisiana Lions on Saturday.

Read more: Duke vs Wake Forest Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 12 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

New Orleans Privateers vs. Northwestern State Demons betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline New Orleans Privateers +3.5 (-110) Over 156.5 (-115) +140 Northwestern State Demons -3.5 (-110) Under 156.5 (-105) -165

New Orleans Privateers vs. Northwestern State Demons head-to-head

The New Orleans Privateers and the Northwestern State Demons are very evenly matched up thus far. The Demons are 13-12 in their 25 all-time games, including winning the previous two games.

The most recent game happened on Jan. 20, 2023, when Northwestern State picked up a 92-67 road win.

Where to watch New Orleans Privateers vs. Northwestern State Demons

This game will not be on linear television but will be available to stream. The only way to watch this game if you are not heading to Prather Coliseum will be on the ESPN+ app.

New Orleans Privateers vs. Northwestern State Demons critical injuries

New Orleans

No injuries to report

Northwestern State

No injuries to report

New Orleans Privateers vs. Northwestern State Demons: Best picks and prediction

When looking at the offenses as of late, a massive difference goes against the spread. The Privateers are averaging 82.3 points in their last three games, while the Demons have 65.6 points in their previous five games.

Senior guard Jordan Johnson has been the best player on either team and should dominate as the seventh-highest-scoring player in all of the NCAA. He is averaging 21.7 points, 33 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 35.2 minutes of action. He is shooting 40.5% overall, 37.1% from beyond the arc and 85.0% from the free-throw line.

Considering the season-long numbers, these teams are very similar in all aspects. So go with the New Orleans Privateers to cover the spread on the road.

Pick: New Orleans Privateers +3.5 (-110)

Read more: Kansas vs Texas Tech prediction, odds & picks - Feb. 12 | College Basketball Season 2023-24