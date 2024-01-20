$1.2 million NIL-valued Enmanuel Hansel makes a tiny fan's day amid Austin Peay vs North Alabama's 83-80 nail-biting matchup: WATCH

Austin Peay Governors guard Enmanuel Hansel helped his team arrest a two-game skid in an 83-80 overtime win against the North Alabama Lions on Friday.

Hansel hit the good feel social media trends when he was pictured making the day of one of the Governors' young fans by staying back after the game to sign an autograph in an empty arena.

Here's the video:

Enmanuel Hansel defies the NIL market

A host of the most valuable athletes on the NIL 100 list are from prestigious football and basketball programs. But Enmanuel Hansel is bucking the trend, representing the modest Austin Peay Governors.

Hansel has a NIL valuation of $1.2 million, which ranks him at No. 15 overall on On3's NIL 100 list and No. 2 among male college basketballers. Moreover, he has a combined 4.3 million social media followers across platforms

Enmanuel Hansel has a massive NIL portfolio, including deals with renowned brands like T-Mobile, Adidas, Gatorade, Oakley and ZOA Energy.

His most recent deal with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's energy drink, ZOA Energy was signed alongside NIL champions like LSU's Angel Reese and North Carolina's Drake Maye.

During the announcement, Hansel sounded enthused to be included in illustrious company.

"ZOA is all about being authentic and going beyond the individual to contribute to something bigger, which drew me in because I have always fought to beat people's perceptions of me and to empower athletes like myself," said Hansel Enmanuel.

"Collaborating with The Rock and the other Warriors is an amazing platform and program for me to help other athletes strive for greatness, too."

Christopher Aumueller, the CEO of FanWord, a platform that specializes in telling the stories of athletes, explained why Enmanuel is so marketable:

“Hansel not only creates a lot of value from a sheer visibility perspective but his personal story and brand is one that inspires people,” Aumueller said. “And it’s no surprise to see brands – rightfully so – wanting to align with Hansel and support him.”

Michael Ehrlich, the CEO of Playbook Marketing, a marketing firm elaborated on the value created by Enmanuel Hansel, which draws brands to him.

“His inspiring story on and off the court combined with his skillset as a content creator and storyteller, make him the ideal brand ambassador,” Ehrlich told On3.

“He is a shining example of the endless possibilities that NIL offers any athlete, not just superstars at top programs. He is someone who has faced immense challenges in his life, but has the opportunity to use his platform to inspire others and build a robust business for himself at the same time.”

The value Enmanuel Hansel creates is increasing, and it helps massively that he's a social media darling.