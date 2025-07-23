$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson shares snaps with Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and clips from her performance during WNBA All-Star weekend

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson had an amazing WNBA All-Star weekend, which she shared with Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. On Tuesday, Johnson posted images and videos from the event on Instagram.&quot;WNBA all star was crazy ! Yk im kicking flava,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohnson, who has a $1.5 million NIL valuation, per On3, attended the festivities in Indianapolis not just as a spectator but also as a performer. The clips showed the &quot;Came Out A Beast&quot; rapper performing at various events throughout the weekend.The LSU guard also made time for Unrivaled meetups with UConn star Azzi Fudd. She added a picture of the two attending the show. Johnson and Fudd, two top prospects in next year's WNBA draft, signed NIL agreements with the Unrivaled on Sunday.Another photo showed Flau'jae Johnson partying with former UConn standout Paige Bueckers at her own performance. Bueckers, a Dallas Wings rookie, was a part of the All-Star team that defeated Team Clark. She joined Johnson after the win as the two celebrated the weekend's events.The rest of the slides featured Johnson performing on stage and interacting with fans — signing autographs and taking selfies.Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, shares sweet moment between her daughter and Paige BueckersFlau’jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers' bonding at the WNBA All-Star Game caught the eye of many. The two reunited in Indianapolis after Bueckers had appeared on Johnson's Best of Both Worlds podcast in August last year.They also sat courtside together during the 2024 WNBA All-Star game, taking pictures and catching up.Kia Brooks, Johnson’s mom, could not help but notice the growing friendship between the two stars. Brooks shared a video on Instagram of the two vibing at the All-Star game after-party and praised their off-court bond.&quot;Aww, their friendship is everything! Flau'jae and Paige may not have played together on the court, but their bond is real life goals #SquadGoals,&quot; Brooks wrote in the overlay on the video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFlau'jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers are two of the top young stars in women’s basketball. Bueckers entered the WNBA draft this year after leading UConn to a national championship. Meanwhile, Johnson, who also won an NCAA title as a freshman, has a year of eligibility left at LSU before she turns pro.