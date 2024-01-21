The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson have found a new fan in Angel Reese, the LSU Tigers superstar forward, who has shown an interest in different sports.

AFC South champions, Houston Texans, and the AFC top seed, Baltimore Ravens, play each other in the NFL playoffs. The $1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese showed her preference, backing the Ravens and their mercurial quarterback, Lamar Jackson, tweeting:

"Let's go RAVENS!"

Expand Tweet

Lamar Jackson's woeful postseason record

He might have the confidence of Reese, but Lamar Jackson is 1-3 in playoff games. The game against the Texans will be his first playoff appearance since 2020. He missed Baltimore's only postseason game last season with an injury.

Speaking to ESPN before the clash against the Texans, Jackson explained why it would be different this time.

“Very confident,” he said earlier this week. “Very, very confident. Extremely confident.”

“My mindset is different. The knowledge of the game has grown in my mind, and it’s like I’m seeing different things on the field, and it’s helped me execute the passes – get the ball to my guys, let those guys work,” Jackson said.

Jackson detailed how he was going to approach the postseason and the mindset he intends to adopt after the sensational regular season he had.

“I’m just gonna take it up two notches from the end of the regular season. Just stay locked into what’s in front of us. Stuff like that. Don’t get complacent.

"Don’t think too much of the outside noise. Don’t think too much of anything. Just keep focusing on what we need to focus on to get to our destination.”

Angel Reese backs former UConn player

LSU's Angel Reese was not only supporting the Ravens but also came to the defense of Mississippi State's Lauren Park Lane, who transferred from UConn and was the subject of a sly dig from former coach Geno Auriemma.

The legendary coach suggested that Lane had transferred from UConn due to the NIL money available in the college sports environment. Lane replied to the comment on X:

“Whewww … I still have eligibility left so imma just save my comments. To say I left MY 4-year university for money is reckless,” Lane tweeted.

The outspoken Reese immediately came to her support, tweeting:

"Been that girl, forever that girl & always will be that girl. I remember jokingly asking you to come play with me at UMD, and you always told me you loved Seton Hall and wanted to graduate there! keep being you CHEATCODE!”

Angel Reese, who is in sensational form, has shown her diverse interest in different sports and willingness to come to the defense of her fellow prospects many times in the past.